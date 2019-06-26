LEMOORE — Valley Animal Haven plans to help Kings County celebrate Fourth of July safely through its third annual fireworks fundraiser in Lemoore.
The nonprofit animal shelter’s week-long fundraiser will fire off at noon on Friday at its home location, 990 East D Street.
The event not only raises money for the shelter but educates customers on how to keep their pets safe on next week's national holiday, said Executive Director Pam Brasil.
“We are the only booth in the entire county guaranteed that is handing out information on how to keep pets safe,” Brasil said.
Over $300 of raffle prizes are available at the TNT Fireworks fundraiser, said Outreach Program Coordinator Sarah Westphal.
Raffle tickets are available for $1 each or $10 for 12. Prizes include tattoo gift certificates, gym memberships, a Buffalo Wild Wings party pack and a $75 restaurant gift certificate, among others, Westphal said.
Valley Animal Haven usually receives backlash about the fundraiser every year, Basil said.
“The reality is we’re a non-profit, so we rely on donations and fundraisers to keep our doors open,” Basil said. “(People say) how can we be an animal entity and be so irresponsible selling fireworks? Well, we have to do good fundraising to bring as much money as possible.”
The event is the shelter’s number one fundraiser every year, Basil said. It brought in over $10,000 in 2018.
It costs over $22,000 a month to keep the shelter open, Basil said.
Raising money and educating the public on Fourth of July pet safety are both equally important, she said.
More pets get lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year, according to PetFinder.
Basil said some strategies to get a dog or cat through the holiday are:
Keep pets inside.
Turn up the television or radio during fireworks so pets won’t be able to hear them.
Don’t be afraid to buy natural stress relievers for pets, which are available at stores like Petsmart. Stronger stress relievers can be ordered through a local veterinarian.
Valley Animal Haven are also giving away safety products depending on the amount purchased.
For a $30 purchase, customers will receive one safety item: a collar, leash, harness, microchip or engraved pet identification tag, Basil said. For a $55 purchase, customers will receive two safety items.
The shelter performs microchipping and engraves tags onsite, Basil said. At last year’s fundraiser, Valley Animal Haven gave 52 pets microchips.
Seven of those pets were dogs that escaped on the Fourth of July and were able to be returned because of the microchip, she said.
Valley Animal Haven first opened in 2014 at Basil’s house, but was moved to its current Lemoore location in 2015. Since then, they have adopted out about 2,200 dogs, cats, rabbits and even a chinchilla, according to the shelter.
For anyone who is interested in learning more about the animal shelter, Basil encourages them to attend the next board meeting on July 18, she said.
“We are going to continue to celebrate our nation’s birthday, but along with that we have to keep people aware of how to keep their pets safe," Basil said. "This is a very good fundraiser for us; it brings in a lot of money to the shelter. We have to make sure we keep our doors open for their lives because their lives literally depend on it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.