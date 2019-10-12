LEMOORE — Kings County residents don’t have to drive far to get their share of pumpkins, scarecrows and local dairy products.
Dairy Goddess Farms pumpkin patch is open for its third year and offers a variety of pumpkin sizes, shapes and colors for the Halloween season.
The Lemoore dairy farm has been running since 2010 and was started by Tara Rodrigues’ parents, Tony and Barbara Martin. Rodrigues wanted to open a pumpkin patch for local kids, she said.
“There weren’t any (patches) here, the only one I had heard of was Vossler Farms (in Visalia), so I wanted something the kids could do,” Rodrigues said. “I think Lemoore lacks that. I always remember my parents having field trips at the farm when I was in kindergarten and first grade, that was one of my first memories.”
The patch has been a popular children’s stop since it started - schools from around the county will send kids to the farm on field trips, and parents will come to the patch for a fall family fun day.
Along with picking pumpkins, kids can take part in pumpkin tic-tac-toe or pumpkin bowling at the patch. Parents can sit on a bale of hay to enjoy the weather while drinking a bottle of cold Rosa Brothers fresh milk from inside the farmstand.
The farmstand, which is next to the patch, sells local dairy products including Rosa Brothers and Dairy Goddess cheese and eggs. It also sells honey and other crafts.
Dairy Goddess uses local milk and makes cheese in Los Banos. Rodrigues’ family downsized to their current 30-acre farm from a larger dairy operation several years ago.
“One of the best things is that we are certified organic, so we grow organic alfalfa and one of our chicken flocks is organic,” Rodrigues said. “The chickens are free-range on the pasture, so our eggs are really good.”
Dairy Goddess plans to produce their own milk in the coming months with the heifers they have on their farm. They will use the milk instead of other local products to produce their teleme, pepper jack, mozzarella, feta and sharp cheddar cheeses, which they sell at the farmstand.
The stand is just open during the pumpkin patch season, which runs every day except Wednesdays until Nov. 1. Customers can visit the farm by appointment, or purchase their products at the Vineyard Farmers Market in Fresno on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Rodrigues secures her large pumpkins from a cousin up north, because she said the cooler weather creates better colors. Dairy Goddess Farms produces smaller and mini pumpkins of all shapes and sizes at the patch, 21106 Elgin Ave.
Customers can buy pumpkins for anywhere from $1 to about $15 depending on size, Rodrigues said. The more expensive pumpkins tend to be the Cinderella pumpkins, which can be anywhere from 15 to over 40 pounds.
Dairy Goddess Farms also hosts events at its patch. Visitors can keep an eye on its Facebook page for the announcement of a pumpkin painting class in the next couple weeks.
“My favorite part is definitely the kids playing,” Rodrigues said about her pumpkin patch. “When the kids start crying when they have to leave, that makes me kind of happy. I know that they enjoyed their time here.”
