HANFORD — Students at Hanford's Lawrence and Company College of Cosmetology replaced their usual beautiful looks with creepy ones Thursday.
Six groups of students showed off their skills in manicuring, makeup and wardrobing at the annual "Nightmare on 10th Avenue" Halloween contest.
The groups created literally fierce looks resulting in models being done up in as characters including Edward Scissorhands, Betty Boop, a pop art zombie, a spooky Barbie, snake-headed Medusa and a Dia de los Muertos-inspired character.
Team Dia De Los Muertos won the top honors of the day for their gory, yet beautiful creation.
The groups were judged by instructors, local business people and Vice President of the college, Rachel Lawrence.
