If you haven’t been following the Hanford Carnegie Museum story, you should be.
Go read the full stories we’ve done if you’re not up to speed, but here’s the long story short.
The city gave the Carnegie Museum folks 10 days to make a lot of repairs and do a bunch of maintenance or face eviction. But, due to hard volunteer work and monetary donations, the Carnegie folks were able to do enough that they’re no longer facing immediate eviction. Board president Silvia Gonzalez Scherer said that around 200 local community members donated time and/or money rather than see the 114-year-old building closed up.
I just love to see people come together to spite government bureaucracy, don’t you?
I think after the debacle with the demolition of Hanford’s Old Fire Station, the idea of the city deciding the fate of its historic buildings doesn’t sit easy with this community.
I remember it like it was just yesterday – even though it was 568 days ago – that I was in the parking lot of The Plunge, recording footage of a large machine tearing down that beautiful Art Deco fire house while local artists hurried to paint one last portrait of the building before it crumbled to the ground.
There was talk of putting a youth rec center in its place. Or a parking lot. But that talk seems to have died down a bit.
So the spot where the building had stood since the 1930s is still just a big patch of dirt.
Anyway, I guess that’s all I wanted to say. Here are a couple of fun press releases I got this week that I wanted to share.
Tulare Fair seeks participants for Kids Talent Competition
TULARE — Prepare yourself to compete at the annual Kids Talent Competition scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Tulare County Fair.
Competitions run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the winners announced at the end of the show. Potential contestants should show up 30 minutes early to pick up a bib number and discuss your music and needs.
There is no entry fee and must be 14 years of age and under to enter.
The prize for first place is $150, second place prize is $75 and the third-place contestant will win $50.
Those interested can sign up at the Tulare County Fair website at www.tcfair.org under the Competition Contest link or they can swing by the office at 620 South K Street, Tulare, CA 93274 to pick an application up.
For more information, call Tina Novoa at 916-397-8655 or email tnovoa@att.net.
Kings Art Center to host annual gala
HANFORD — Celebrate and support the visual arts at the 2019 Kings Art Center Gala on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Art Center’s Guild volunteers have planned an outstanding evening to benefit art education classes for children.
Socialize over appetizers, California wines, and your favorite cocktails; enjoy appetizers and dinner catered by the Vintage Press; bid in lively auctions for art, trips, home décor, and entertainment experiences. Participate in prize drawings; Dip for a Diamond; listen to musical entertainment by the College of the Sequoias Jazz Band; and take in a retrospective exhibit of Carmel watercolorist Gerald Brommer’s paintings.
It all takes place between 7 and 10:30 p.m. in the Sharp Porterfield Courtyard at the Kings Art Center. Tickets are available at Kings Art Center, 605 N. Douty Street, online at Kingsartcenter.org, by phone at 584-1065, and from Kings Art Center Guild members.
The art education program for children includes classes for preschoolers through high schoolers. Scholarships are available.
