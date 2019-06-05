LEMOORE — Students need more than experience and skill to nail a job.
Even though some might not like to admit it, part of the battle is looks, according to a Forbes article. A nice suit, tie, dress or shoes are essential ingredients to a great interview.
But some students at West Hills College Lemoore don’t have any of those items. That’s where the community college’s Eagle Dress for Success Closet comes in.
Work Experience faculty member Amy Babb created the closet in the college’s Workforce Internship (WIN) Center in 2018, she said. The closet provides free professional clothing to any West Hills student who needs them for an interview, meeting or business event.
“I noticed there was a huge need because our students were getting very stressed out about purchasing professional clothes,” Babb said. “(These students) have so many barriers and this is one way to overcome those.”
This is the first summer the closet will be open full-time, she said. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closet is closed on Fridays.
When the closet had its first event in the spring of 2018, calls from the community started to stream in, Babb said. People donated clothes and money for the closet to open more often.
It’s important to look good in order to feel good, Babb said.
“Clothes can raise your confidence level,” she said. “As a past hiring manager, I have passed up on people before because of how they dressed. But (working here) I started to get the fact that some students aren’t able to afford these clothes.”
A large number of West Hills students continuously used the closet as spring semester ended, said employee and recent graduate Monica Vargas.
She would see about five students a day and more are bound to come since summer classes began last week, she said.
Dean of Career Tech Education Kris Costa said one of the biggest challenges is accommodating for everyone’s style and taste in clothes. That’s why the closet is always welcoming donations from the community.
Anyone interested in donating can call the center for more information at 559-925-3388.
Costa believes the students are very appreciative of the opportunity, she said. On a recent field trip, she noticed one student whose outfit came completely from the Eagle Dress for Success Closet.
“The way she looked and behaved was because she was supported by us,” Costa said. “I could just see that in her. She didn’t feel less than, and that’s really important.”
