LEMOORE — Coeler Dental hosted a reopening ceremony last week to show the community its updated office and patient rooms.
“We’ve been here for 25 years and everything was rather dated,” said owner and dentist Dr. Amy Coeler.
Patients can now enjoy modern treatment chairs and supplies, Coeler said. The renovations also included completely new sterilization equipment and the construction of a new treatment room.
A staff lounge, staff bathrooms and a storage area were moved to a back building in order to make room for the new updates.
The Lemoore Chamber of Commerce attended the reopening ceremony to celebrate Coeler Dental, which is a fairly new business in the chamber, said Chief Executive Officer Amy Ward.
“They have been committed to our community for a long time,” Ward said. “We were very honored that they joined the commerce.”
Coeler said she was once a member of the Chamber of Commerce, but lost touch with the organization.
In May 2018, she decided to rejoin, but she wanted to celebrate her renovations and membership with the commerce at the same time, Ward said.
“My patients really like (the new office),” Coeler said. “It’s nice, new, clean and finally up to date.”
Coeler Dental is also entering its last month of donating to Smiles For Life, a foundation that donates the proceeds from teeth whitening procedures to children’s charities, Coeler said.
March through July, the office donates 100 percent of whitening procedure costs to Smiles For Life, which will in turn donate half to the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter, she said. The other half will be for other charities.
So far, Coeler Dental has raised $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.