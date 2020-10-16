Cinemark Movies 8 reopens today

HANFORD — Cinemark Holdings, Inc.is reopening its Cinemark Movies 8 theater today.
The theater reopens just in time to welcome this year’s newest films, "Honest Thief," "The War with Grandpa," "Yellow Rose," "Unhinged," "The New Mutants" and, of course, the much-anticipated "Tenet" by Christopher Nolan. Tickets are on sale now at www.cinemark.com.
Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of a film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99. Guests are also invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Cinemark has reopened nearly 85 percent of its U.S. circuit to overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. Ninety-seven percent of Cinemark moviegoers surveyed expressed satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated that they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.
All information about the Company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, film schedule, tickets on sale and more, can be found at www.cinemark.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!