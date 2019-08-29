FRESNO — Are you looking for something to do on Friday evenings? CineCulture offers free screenings of independent films nearly every Friday during the school year. The movies are followed by a discussion with someone involved in the film or an expert on the subject.
The Fresno State CineCulture Series kicks off its fall 2019 lineup of film screenings with “Remember Amnesia” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
All showings are free and open to the public.
Aug. 30: “Remember Amnesia” (2019)
- Discussant: Dr. Ravi Godse, director
- In English, Marathi and Hindi with English subtitles
- 88 minutes
Directed by Indian-American filmmaker and practicing internal medicine physician Dr. Ravi Godse, “Remember Amnesia” tells the story of widower Jay Singh, a difficult but brilliant U.S.-based physician, who has a terrible accident while on a trip to his homeland of India that robs him of his memory. As he tries to piece his memory back together, he finds himself falling for the lovely Nina, the local doctor in charge of his care, who tries to help him figure out his true identity. But there are questions about how Jay was injured, and if his memory loss is real. He ends up asking himself if he killed his wife or not?
Fall 2019 Cineculture Lineup
CineCulture is a film series provided as a service to Fresno State campus students, faculty and staff, and the broader community. CineCulture is also offered as a three-unit academic course (MCJ 179) in the Media, Communications and Journalism Department. The CineCulture Club promotes cultural awareness through film and post-screening discussions.
All screenings are held on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. in the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center Building, next to the Save Mart Center. Parking is not enforced after 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Sept. 6: “The Years of Fierro” (2013)
- Discussant: Santiago Esteinou, director
- In Spanish and English with English subtitles
- Only recently released due to pending litigation
- 105 minutes
Sept. 13: “A Duel Tale/Hatashiai” (2015)
- Discussant: Dr. Ed EmanuEl, professor of media, communications and journalism
- In Japanese with English subtitles
- 94 minutes
Sept. 20: “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez” (1983, new release)
- Discussant: Dr. Robert Maldonado, professor of philosophy
- In Spanish and English with English subtitles
- 106 minutes
Sept. 27: “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066” (2018)
- Discussant: Jon Osaki, director
- 65 minutes
Oct. 4: “The River and the Wall” (2019)
- Discussant: Heather Mackey, biologist featured in the film
- 97 minutes
Oct. 18: “The Price of Free” (2018)
- Discussant: Derek Doneen, director
- In Hindi and English with English subtitles
- 92 minutes
Oct. 25: Short films “Lumpkin GA” (2019), “Our Country” (2017) and “Invented Borders”
- Discussants: Emily Grandcolas (“Lumpkin” Producer) and Mayra Flores (“Our Country” and “Invented Borders” director)
Nov. 1: “Emma Peeters” (2018)
- Discussant: Nicole Palo, director
- In French with English subtitles
- 90 minutes
Nov. 8: “Jirga” (2018)
- Discussant: Amir Shah Talash, producer and lead actor
- In Pushto and English with English subtitles
- 78 minutes
Nov. 15: To be announced
Nov. 22: Short films “Life Between Borders, Black Migrants in Mexico,” “Jamaica y Tamarindo: Afro Tradition in the Heart of Mexico” and “After La Nopalera”
- Discussant: Ebony Bailey, director
Fresno State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact us in advance to your participation.
Visit https://cineculture.csufresno.edu/ for more information.
