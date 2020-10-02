You have permission to edit this article.
Church to host Zoom memorial for community member
HANFORD — An online celebration of the life of Nancy Lee Esajian will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, hosted by Ocean Avenue Presbyterian Church (OAPC) of San Francisco.  

Family and friends are warmly invited to participate in this service of remembrance for Nancy, who passed away following a brief illness on June 8, 2020.
 
Esajian was a longtime Valley resident who grew up in Kingsburg. 
 
Please e-mail the OAPC church office to request the ZOOM link at  oapc1@sbcglobal.net
