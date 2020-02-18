Children learn to relax at Smilin' Rylan Kids Yoga

HANFORD — Smilin’ Rylan Kids Yoga teaches children that yoga isn’t just about poses and stretching – it’s about kindness and taking time out for self-care.
“We live in a society where it’s all about ‘go-go-go,’” class co-founder Joni Kirby said. “Yoga teaches you to take it slow and to take in your surroundings.”
Kirby and Naomi Reed teach class to grade school-aged students twice a week — Wednesdays and Saturdays — at Sojourn Yoga, 316 N. Irwin St., Hanford.
Weekly, dozens of students fill the studio space to participate in activities including “Secret Garden,” a technique that teaches children it’s OK to just relax quietly and de-stress.
“People think yoga is just about making the body stronger and more flexible – but that’s totally the side benefit,” Kirby said. “The main thing is your life gets to be increasingly more peaceful.”
Other activities include “The Funshop,” wherein the students brainstorm ways in which they can be kinder to those around them, and “Karma Yoga,” which includes the children putting away their yoga mats and other belongings.
During Karma Yoga at Saturday’s class, two students made a deal: “I’ll put your stuff away and you put my stuff away.”
Instructor Kirby began doing yoga about 13 years ago. When her husband, Dr. Darrell Kirby, was diagnosed with cancer, his doctors suggested he do yoga. Not familiar with the practice, he decided he’d try it if his wife joined him. Reluctant at first, Kirby obliged.
“I fell in love with it,” she said.
During her time learning yoga Kirby’s young grandson, Rylan Macomb would often join her on the mat to emulate her poses. His enthusiasm for the practice and his eagerness to learn poses even before learning to speak in full sentences led Kirby to the realization that “children are naturally little yogis.”
After Macomb died of leukemia three years ago, Kirby was inspired to create the Smilin’ Rylan class in his memory.
“I like all the poses and the songs. I like the meditating and that kind of stuff,” said 11-year-old Maximus Machado. Machado, who has been doing yoga for about four years, was friends with Macomb.
The young yogi — or practitioner of yoga — said that the highlight of taking the class has been meeting new people.
While often associated with eastern religions, Kirby said that yoga is not itself a religion and instead can instill life lessons that can be of use to those of any religion.
Jackson Howze, a 12-year-old who has been taking yoga classes with Kirby for about three years, attends both weekly classes as a way to relax.
“If you’re stressed because of homework or something, yoga is a nice calming thing. You do it and you can go back to the homework very calm,” he said.
Howze said that he thinks it would be beneficial to have yoga taught in school, as it would be positive for a lot of students who may not otherwise experience it.
Nine-year-old Aria Gonzales started taking the class in June and said that it has helped her be more peaceful and not call other children bad names. Her favorite part of the class has been meeting new people and making new friends.
“Everyone is so nice here,” she said. “You get to learn new things every day.”
The yogis recently visited the Remington senior living center to practice yoga with the residents.
“Yoga is kindness because when we went to the Remington, I felt like I had done a kind thing,” said Meliza Montoya.
“I like going [to yoga class] because I feel calm and relaxed,” added sister Juliza Montoya.
Classes are $15 each, with discounts given in bulk.
To sign up or for more information, visit https://smilinrylankidsyoga.com.