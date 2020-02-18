Children learn to relax at Smilin' Rylan Kids Yoga

Instructor Kirby began doing yoga about 13 years ago. When her husband, Dr. Darrell Kirby, was diagnosed with cancer, his doctors suggested he do yoga. Not familiar with the practice, he decided he’d try it if his wife joined him. Reluctant at first, Kirby obliged.

“I fell in love with it,” she said.

During her time learning yoga Kirby’s young grandson, Rylan Macomb would often join her on the mat to emulate her poses. His enthusiasm for the practice and his eagerness to learn poses even before learning to speak in full sentences led Kirby to the realization that “children are naturally little yogis.”

After Macomb died of leukemia three years ago, Kirby was inspired to create the Smilin’ Rylan class in his memory.

“I like all the poses and the songs. I like the meditating and that kind of stuff,” said 11-year-old Maximus Machado. Machado, who has been doing yoga for about four years, was friends with Macomb.

The young yogi — or practitioner of yoga — said that the highlight of taking the class has been meeting new people.

While often associated with eastern religions, Kirby said that yoga is not itself a religion and instead can instill life lessons that can be of use to those of any religion.