LEMOORE — Everyone had the chance to learn new moves when Lemoore High School hosted its first Dance and Color Guard Intensive on Thursday.
The all-day workshop featured hip hop, jazz and contemporary dance classes in the morning. Color guard classes that included equipment such as rifles, flags and sabers were taught in the afternoon.
This is the first time the high school has sponsored this event, said Lemoore High School Color Guard Director Jennifer Alanzalon. The school has hosted workshops just for Lemoore students before, but it was the first time the event was open to all students.
“Lemoore and the South Valley doesn’t really have access to (dance workshops),” Alanzalon said. “I just wanted to open it up to everyone. A lot of people came and showed up, so it’s awesome.”
Dance and color guard instructors from Fresno, Bakersfield and other smaller Central Valley towns taught the classes. Alumni from the Blue Devils and the Fresno Dance Collective, among others, were also in attendance.
Fresno-based Revive Dance Company Instructor Zachary Garcia taught the first class of the day. Garcia teaches youth contemporary and modern dance classes and has been a part of Lemoore workshops for a few years.
“I see a big difference between teaching an adult class and a kid class,” Garcia said. “Maybe the adult class would be more technical and more proficient. But in the kids’ approach to what’s asked of them, there’s more ability to go out there and put a bunch of energy into it.”
Students came from schools in Lemoore, Porterville, Hanford, Fresno, Dinuba and more, Alanzalon said. The youngest participant was 10 years old and the oldest was 22.
Autumn Villarreal is a junior at Monache High School in Porterville and danced for the past 13 years.
Summer clinics like the Lemoore Dance and Color Guard Intensive keep students from getting rusty with their technique, she said.
“My coach recently opened up her business into an academy and it’s been a mix of dance with equipment, so I’m touching back into what I did,” Villarreal said. “I thought it would be really fun because I have a really big passion for dance.”
Villarreal is participating in both field and competition color guard in her upcoming junior year. She is also taking three dance classes and a dream of hers is to open up her own studio, she said.
Lemoore High School senior Aliana Cavuhat is in color guard, but only dances in her room, she said.
Thursday's workshop was a chance for her to practice dance with professionals, she said.
“I’m having so much fun because there’s nothing really going through my mind, but my body is just following and going through (the choreography)," Cavuhat said. "Dancing makes me feel alive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.