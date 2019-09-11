HANFORD — As the weather begins to cool and leaves start to fall, Kings County residents can gear up for several harvest and Halloween events in the coming weeks.
Below are some upcoming fall festivals, fairs, haunted mazes and Halloween markets in the Hanford and Lemoore area. Residents should plan carefully as some event ticket sales close by the end of September.
$5 Barn Dance at the Civic, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, Hanford Civic Auditorium
Hanford Parks and Recreation is hosting this fall event. Country rock band, Rollin' West, will be playing dance tunes for local cowboys and cowgirls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the dancing begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are sold at the door. For more information, contact Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212.
Pumpkin Patch Opening Day at Dairy Goddess Farms, 10 a.m. Sept. 28, 21106 Elgin Ave. in Lemoore
Dairy Goddess Farms is celebrating the opening day of its pumpkin patch. The farm will sell a wide variety of pumpkins and have daily activities like pumpkin bowling and tic-tac-toe. Their farm stand will be open with local veggies, cheeses, jams and some fall crafts. Later this fall, the farm will host a pumpkin/succulent class and a pumpkin workout class.
41st Annual Renaissance of Kings Faire, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 6, Hanford Civic Park
This free event will offer arts, crafts, comedy, music, dance shows and costume performers. The Renaissance of Kings Faire traditionally recreates the reign of Henry VIII, the king of England who ruled in the first half of the 1500s, according to a previous Sentinel article. The exact year each Faire will celebrate is a decision left up to the Royal Court Director.
MIQ Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6, Mary Immaculate Queen School, 884 N. Lemoore Ave.
There will be carnival style games, bounce houses, and face painting for kids at this festival. A silent auction, food vendors and entertainment will also be there. Interested vendors can email MIQfallfestival@outlook.com for more information.
Oktoberfest, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 12, Hanford Civic Center Park
Unlimited craft beer and food will be available for $35. Lady and the Tramps and DJ "The Marshall" will be performing until 10 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.mainstreethanford.com, Main Street Hanford, Hanford Chamber of Commerce and the Hanford Police Station. This event benefits the Hanford Police K-9 Foundation.
Fall Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 & 13, The Rusted Ranch, 13230 Iona Ave. in Hanford
Enjoy fall with the loved ones. There are plenty of activities from mini pumpkin painting to shopping one of the 15+ vendors with a wide variety of seasonal and handmade goods.
Witches Night Out, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, downtown Hanford
Tickets will be available for $30 on Sept. 30 online at www.mainstreethanford.com; and in person at Main Street Hanford, Lush Fine Wines, Fatte Albert’s Pizza Co., Hanford Antique Emporium, Castaway’s Consignments and Candice & Co. Businesses will only be open to guests who purchase tickets for the event. Tickets include: a goody bag with gifts and snacks, cocktails while shopping, a chance to win major prizes and coupons at participating businesses. For more information, call 559-582-9457.
Hanford’s Halloween Pub Crawl, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19
Tickets are online only and range from $12 to $36, with some ticket sales closing Oct. 1. Beer-hop to several local locations including Hop Forged and Lush Fine Wines. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded. You will get drink specials and there is no cover charge with your wristband at all locations. Food specials are available with participating vendors, including the Brewhouse Grill. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Pirates For Hope. For more info, visit www.dothecrawl.com/Hanford.
The Patch at The Fairgrounds, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19 & 20, Kings Fairgrounds, 801 S. 10th Ave. in Hanford
The Kings Fair announced this new fall event, which will be free and feature family-friendly activities for two full days. Pumpkins and games will be present along with a photo booth.
Hanford Post Acute Fall Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26, 1007 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford
This free family event includes games and prizes for kids, live music, line dancing, vendors, a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin pie eating contest and more.
Haunted Maze, 10 p.m. Oct. 26 & 27, Hanford Civic Auditorium
The 5th Annual Haunted Maze is hosted by Hanford Parks and Recreation. If anyone is interested in building sets or being a haunted character in the maze, contact Recreation Supervisor Susie Chavez at 559-362-3212. Volunteers must be 14 years of age or older.
3rd Annual Fall Festival, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Hanford Civic Auditorium
This festival is hosted by Hanford Parks and Recreation. Wristbands are $2 the day of for kids 12 years and younger and parents are free. Kids can get $1 wristbands at the Hanford Parks and Recreation office located at 321 N. Douty St. (Suite B) on Oct. 1. Fee includes bounce houses, train, fire truck and carousel rides and one free visit with a candy treat in the kids-friendly haunted maze. There will be craft and food booths and the Macey Blue Band will perform.
Halloween at the Market, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Hanford
Family HealthCare Network is hosting its annual harvest festival in Civic Park during the Thursday Night Market Place. This is a costume party for all ages and there will be prizes for best group costume, best adult costume, best kid's costume and more. Kids can enjoy trick or treating throughout downtown Hanford. Prince tribute band, The Purple Ones, will be performing. This is the last Thursday Night Market Place of the season.
Hanford Dia de Los Muertos, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 , Civic Park
Celebration with vendors, food, music, people dressed like La Catrina, a 16-foot skeleton puppet and more.
