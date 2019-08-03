Joseph Castro is eager to embark on his seventh year as president of California State University, Fresno.
Castro’s first day began Thursday and he is ready for the school year to begin, he said.
“I’m very excited about the future, but we have a lot of work to do,” Castro said. “But I have a lot of energy to do it and I’m honored to serve this year.”
The Hanford native is the first president at Fresno State to be from the Central Valley. The university, which is entering its 109th academic year, has had eight presidents so far including Castro, according to the school’s website.
Castro hopes to spend the upcoming year completing several projects to improve the 70-year-old Fresno State campus, he said.
“We’ve been spending a lot of resources to upgrade the physical infrastructure of the campus,” he said. “The school is a dramatically different place than (the place) I arrived at in 2013.”
Fresno State Facilities has already replaced the campus electrical system and plans to completely replace the heating and cooling system. This is a $130 million project, funded by a public-private partnership.
After a proposal is approved, the replacement should take place early next year, Castro said. The project will transform the current system to something more environmentally sustainable and reliable for faculty and students.
Fresno State employees will be able to control the temperature in every building, which currently can’t be done. The new system will save the school money, Castro said.
Another project is the renovation of Barstow Avenue, which runs through campus. The construction is almost complete. The new road will have rumble strips, flashing beacons and raised concrete to be more traffic-friendly and accessible to people with disabilities,
A renovation of classrooms of the campus north and south gyms will also take place this year, along with a new training space for the wrestling team.
Besides physical projects, Castro is proud to continue his DISCOVERe program, which he started in his first year, he said.
“I’m excited because it saves our students and their families money,” he said. “We find our students do better in these (DISCOVERe) courses that more traditional courses and they are much better prepared.”
The program combines technology with classroom experience. Students are able to receive course material either free or at a low-cost through laptops or smartphones rather than spending money on textbooks.
Castro expects around 25,000 students to be enrolled at Fresno State for the upcoming academic year, he said. This will be an increase from 23,000 when he started.
The university also has a six-year graduation rate at about 58 percent, which is 10 percent higher than when Castro started in 2013, he said. His goal is to increase the number to 70 percent by 2025.
Castro is looking forward to serving as president for many years to come, he said.
"I love my job and I love serving at my home," he said. "I'm going to keep going as long as the Board of Trustees have confidence in me, and as long as I continue to make a difference."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.