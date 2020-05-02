California cattle leaders launch Resilience 2020 campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SACRAMENTO — The California Cattle Council, in conjunction with the California Cattlemen’s Association, launched Resilience 2020 this week. The combined effort seeks to reassure consumers that California ranchers, in this time of adversity, are well-positioned to produce an ample supply of the safest, most sustainable beef anywhere in the world.

Moreover, as this pandemic passes, California’s cattle leaders want every community to know that our shared resilience as Californians will ensure we emerge stronger than ever.

“Just as cattle ranchers have emerged from disasters like drought, flood, wildfire and recession stronger than before, history will reflect that our shared resilience as Californians unites and defines who we are as a community,” Mark Lacey, California Cattlemen’s Association President and rancher said.

Dave Daley, Chair of the California Cattle Council and rancher, put the message of the campaign succinctly by saying, “California’s cattle community has seen it all and resilience ensures our survival. As the uncertainty of COVID-19 grips every community, there’s comfort knowing that we’re in this together. I have no doubt that California’s resilience will see us through this crisis stronger than ever.”