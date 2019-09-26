VISALIA — It is a priority of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias to encourage literacy and help our local youth develop positive associations with reading. During the school year the Clubs provide one hour of homework help every day, known as Power Hour and continuously introduce creative reading incentives. During the summer, Exeter, Farmersville, and Ivanhoe Clubs coordinate with their local libraries to instill good reading habits within their Clubs.
The Clubs incorporate creative ways to encourage their members to read more on a daily basis. Clubs such as Tulare and Visalia have began a Jolly Rancher Reading Club. The idea is that those in the reading club earn a Jolly Rancher for every chapter that they have read. The members are to drop the candy into a tumbler with their name on it to save for a later time.
Exeter, Farmersville, and Ivanhoe Clubs coordinate with their local library’s schedule of programs and activities every summer. These libraries help Club members set individual reading goals, track their reading progress throughout the summer, and advance their reading by offering fun prizes and incentives. For example, at the Ivanhoe Club, members were rewarded at the end of the summer reading program with an ice cream social!
The libraries also host a variety of guest performers — such as Tim the Magician and Reptile Ron — in the summertime to encourage the community to spend more time at their local library. Additionally, the libraries offer new and exciting activities such as a stem program and a Lego Robotics program that Club members enjoy very much.
For example, Farmersville Boys & Girls Club is fortunate to have the Tulare County Farmersville Branch Library right next door. Every week, they receive a schedule of their library’s performances and activities so that their Club members may attend the events.
You have free articles remaining.
Farmersville Site Director Christian Cervantes explains, “This year Veronica Casanova from Tulare County Libraries has helped the Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) by bringing entertainment for the members and staff. This year, she brought to the BGC a juggling performance that was well-received by all our members and staff. It was a great pop-up activity that had all the members engaged and attentive.”
Exeter, Farmersville, and Ivanhoe Club members love spending time at their local library — they enjoy the large variety of books, the special performances, and the prizes they earn for reading. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is thankful for the support they have received from their local libraries over the years.
During this school year, Ivanhoe members will visit the library every Friday. Exeter Club will be running a book club and will collaborate with the Exeter library every Thursday until December.
If parents or community members are interested in helping to encourage young people to read, they are welcome to help by either becoming a volunteer at these libraries or a BGC volunteer by visiting www.bgcsequoias.org/volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.