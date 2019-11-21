VISALIA — During the second week of November, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias staff, board, sponsors & supporters congregated at the Visalia Country Club for the annual Social Swirl Gala & Golf Classic Fundraiser. Supporters competed for the cause on the day of the Golf Classic, and then returned for the Gala the next evening to enjoy dinner, drinks, dancing, and a multitude of live and silent auction items. Overall, the Social Swirl was a massive success. A net total of $120,000 was raised in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias (BGCS).
Golfers gathered for the tournament on the morning of November 8th. After a sunny day on the golf course, ten closest-to-the-hole finalists were given the opportunity to shoot a hole in one for a prize—a beautiful boat sponsored by Chad Barba with Mastercraft. The next evening, golfers and guests reconvened at the beautifully renovated Country Club facility. Exquisite silent auction items filled the foyer and a customary “giving tree” stood at the entrance of the dining room. The giving tree was decorated with paper slips, each one indicating a need of the Club available for sponsorship. Guests casually made their way to their seats after cocktail hour. A delicious dinner was served and Board President, Bill Adams, took the stage to begin the program for the night.
Guests were presented with a video produced specially for the event—a short testimonial told by Levi, a 7-year-old Strathmore Club member, and his loving parents. In the video, he says “I think my parents are awesome for letting me come to this Club. […] It’s just like my second home.” For a moment, everyone was silent. Teary eyes could be spotted throughout the audience.
Galen Quenzer, Executive Director of BGCS, then made his way onstage and expressed his gratitude for both his guests and his team. He handed the mic over to Basil Perch, an original BGCS board member. Perch, overwhelmed with emotion, addressed the audience saying, “What they do for the kids—no other organization in Tulare County does what the Boys & Girls Clubs do.”
Everyone attended the event for the same reason—to help make a difference in the lives of our local youth. BGCS recognizes that their supporters and sponsors go above and beyond for the Club. That was exemplified on the night of the Gala, which was completely sold out and raised over $120,000!
BGCS would like to recognize Bill Adams, Chair for the Golf Classic, and Oriana Groppetti, Chair for the Gala. Groppetti is a dedicated Board Member of BGCS and has organized the Gala for 10 consecutive years. “The mission of the Social Swirl is to get a group of people together that are individually capable of doing a lot of good, but collectively come together to help thousands of children—the impact becomes exponential,” said Groppetti. “I’ve had a hand in organizing this event for the last decade and I’m always amazed at the generosity of our Boys & Girls Club supporters. We’re very fortunate to live in a community where we can rally this level of support year after year.”
They would also like to recognize their sponsors: Groppetti Automotive Family, Advanced Body & Laser Center, Carpenter Family Childrens Foundation, Adams & Chrisman Families, B & R te Velde Ranch, B.J. Perch Construction, Inc., Equity Group, Inc., Ian C. Duncan MD, Inc., Kaweah Delta Health Care District, Lagomarsino Group, Mechanics Bank, Pratt Farm Management, Inc., Ultra Gro Plant Food Co., Wileman Brothers & Elliott, Inc./West Coast Ag Services, Bennett Water Systems, Buckman-Mitchell, Inc. A Gallagher Company, Galen & LeAnne Quenzer, J.D. Heiskell & Co., & Nielsen & Associates Insurance Services.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias is focused on helping all young people, especially those who need us most, to become responsible, caring and productive members of society. Boys & Girls Clubs were established in Tulare County in the 1990’s when Exeter and Visalia community leaders responded to the need for a positive place for local youth to spend free time after school. Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias serves 1,000 kids per day at 14 clubs throughout Tulare County. Clubs provide a wide span of activities for local youth, varying from STEM to sports. www.bgcsequoias.org
