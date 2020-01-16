HANFORD — Nationally recognized artist, Gerald Brommer, donated a painting and other items locally after a recent exhibition at the Kings Art Center.
The award-winning painter and teacher donated a painting entitled "After School Soccer" to Akers Elementary School art teacher Brian Fraley.
Hanford's Marianne Semas, an art teacher at Sierra Pacific High School, won two of Brommer's art books as well as a color wheel.
Both teachers became eligible for the donations after attending Brommer's exhibit at the King's Art Center in October. The two awards were given as part of the “Teachers Only” drawing available for teachers who attended the Gerald Brommer Retrospective at the Kings Art Center.
Brommer is the author of over twenty books on art.
Brommer has been nominated for the 2020 CAEA Certificate of Appreciation for his many contributions to the field of art education.
