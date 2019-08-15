TULARE — Hip-hop and rhythm and blues entertainer and song writer Ashanti will perform at the 100th edition of the Tulare County Fair on Friday, Sept. 13.
Ashanti’s debut album landed the number one spot on the Billboard Top 200 and rhythm and blues charts and took the number one spot on six Billboard charts simultaneously with her hit song “Foolish.” She has received eight Billboard awards and was named the Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year.
The Tulare County Fair’s Bud Light concert venue this year will feature all-new giant video screens and will seat up to 1,500 concert-goers, thanks to the support of presenting sponsor Eagle Mountain Casino. Concerts are free with gate admission to the Fair.
The Tulare County Fair, Sept. 11-15, will offer fun fair food, the annual Junior Livestock Auction, great rides and entertainment including the Veloci-Raptor dinosaur, comedians and jugglers, the Puppets & Players Little Theatre, the Ramos Brothers Circus, and the new Extreme Dogs, showing off how high they can jump, catch Frisbees and more.
The Ramos Brothers Circus is back with horses, clowns and an exhilarating motor cycle daredevil display, and Captain Jack the pirate returns, along with his talking monkey.
Fair-goers will enjoy displays and activities focused on the Fair’s 100th birthday, and new free-with-admission entertainment such as the world-class illusionist team Murray Hatfield & Teresa. The 100th anniversary Fair will feature over 100 free attractions.
Visit www.tcfair.org for information on online value days, including discounted unlimited rides wristbands, and ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.