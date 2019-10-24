VISALIA — In November 2019, Arts Visalia presents the Sequoia High School exhibition Person, Place, Thing and In Between. This is the third year the works of Sequoia High School students will be displayed in Arts Visalia’s gallery. Instructed by Sarah Coker, multiple art classes will be represented, approximately exhibiting a base of 140 students.
Sequoia High School offers a fresh start to students in an accepting and non-threatening atmosphere, as well as success in earning a living through vocational and career preparation. This exhibition continues to offer collaboration with community members and students who feel misrepresented and suppressed in society.
Person, Place, Thing and In Between will be displayed Oct. 30 through Nov. 15, with an opening reception on First Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Tulare County Board of Supervisors Step Up! and the California Arts Council.
Join Arts Visalia’s Joy of Art Fall raffle by purchasing a $25 ticket at Arts Visalia. By purchasing a ticket, you have a chance to win one of three exceptional prizes: Pasadena Get-Away for two, Night on the Town, or an Art Night for 10 at Arts Visalia. The lucky winners will be pulled live at the opening reception on Nov. 1.
You have free articles remaining.
In December 2019, Arts Visalia will host the annual Holiday Show & Sale. The Holiday Show & Sale is our one and only gift show displaying over 50 local artisans featuring a wide array of unique works of art that are hand crafted. It’s an opportunity for patrons to do their holiday shopping in one place. The exhibition starts Nov. 20, a week before Thanksgiving and Black Friday. By purchasing a handmade gift, you are supporting the arts in your community plus taking something special home with you. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out.
Arts Visalia’s Young Imaginations Gallery will display the artworks of 5-17 year old participants of our children’s classes from October’s sessions of Art in Painting.
Arts Visalia’s Fall class enrollment forms are available at Arts Visalia and online. Fall classes have started and will continue through December. There is a wide range of classes offered for both adults and children.
Arts Visalia Visual Art Gallery and gift shop is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California 93291. For more information on all Arts Visalia events and available classes visit our website at www.artsvisalia.org or call the gallery at 559-739-0905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.