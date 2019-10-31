FRESNO — Arte Américas will hold its annual Cala Gala this Saturday, Nov. 2. This annual festival celebrates the traditions of Dia de Muertos, a popular holiday in Mexico honoring family and friends who have passed away.
Cala Gala is one of the largest Dia de Muertos celebrations in the Central Valley drawing thousands to the Latino cultural arts center in downtown Fresno. This year the family-friendly event will start at 1 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early because the event is expected to fill to capacity quickly.
This year, Arte Américas’ artist-in-residence Abigail Janzen, is spearheading this year’s Cala Gala activities. A native of Atwater, Janzen is a multidisciplinary artist exploring paper, fashion, film, and music. She is the daughter of immigrants from Chihuahua and Puebla, Mexico and the San Joaquin Valley. Abigail began creating art as a young child, creating whimsical spaces, dancing folklorico and playing the violin. Her current art focuses on education and the exploration of cultural arts and skill sharing through facilitating art workshops. With the help of her community, she curates safe, holistic spaces for art-making in schools, community-based organizations, businesses, and backyards.
Janzen and her team of artists have been working to create a Cala Gala that reaches and appeals to all age groups and segments of the community. During the first few hours of the event, Janzan and other local artists will lead free family-friendly art workshops, including sugar skull making, face painting and interactive community art. Janzen has also put together a slate of talented musicians, DJs and acts who will perform throughout the day and evening including: Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries, Eighteen Hundreds, Jota Effectus, Lance Canales, Klons, Xolito Sound System, Native Earthian, and nate. Local Local drag queen Isis De Luna and Abigail Janzen will emcee the performances. Cumbiatron, local Danza Azteca and folkorico groups, among more local artists will surround the local arts center to celebrate Dia de Muertos.
Cala Gala is a culmination of Arte Américas’ Dia de Muertos programing, which includes an art exhibit, curated by local artist, Rosemary Ortega. This exhibit features several elaborate altars, Dia de Muertos themed paintings and an elaborate sugar skull exhibit by northern California artist, Rob O. Two weeks ago, the center also held its 2nd annual Catrinas & Couture fashion-show, a Dia de Muertos-themed fashion-show that featured international fashion designer Mitzy.
Arte Americas’ mission is to make the Central Valley a flourishing place for Latino art. The center has a 32-year history of promoting and preserving Latino art and cultural traditions in the Central Valley.
Tickets to Cala Gala are available online at arteamericas.org. Tickets are $5 and children under 5 are free. For more information, email info@arteamericas.org.
