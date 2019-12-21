Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is having FREE ACTING CLASSES on Wednesdays at new location in Hanford starting in September. Find us at 14060 Hackett Street. 5pm Kids, 6pm Teens/adults, 7pm adults. 559-997-3838
HMTC free acting classes will be on vacation from December 25 and reopen on Jan 15, 2020. New 2020 registration forms must be filled out to participate.
Story Book Garden
Every Monday: Every Monday: Little Sprouts from 9:30-10:30 AM with a special storytime and craft for pre-schoolers. Registration not required, free for members, regular admission for non-members.
Ongoing Saturday activities, free with admission (free for members):
Gardening Workshop - 1st Saturday at 11 AM
Bilingual Storytime - 2nd Saturday at 10:30 AM
Art in the Garden - 3rd Saturday at 11: AM
Cooking With Kids to: January 25, 2020
Multi-lingual language classes will be held First, second and third Saturdays in January at 10:00 AM
Paint & Pour, Saturday, December 21, 5-8 PM. Adults Only. $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Limited seating, call 559-500-9966 for more information.
Kids Night Out, Friday, January 10, 6-8:30PM. Ages 3 -12. $25 for non-members, $20 for members. To register, call Maryse at 661-379-4202.
Home School Enrichment program, now taking registrations for Spring semester. Call Maryse at 661-379-4202 for information.
CSG&M is now on Winter schedule: Open Hours are Monday 9AM to noon; Tuesday through Friday 1-4PM; Saturday 10AM-4PM; Sunday 1-4PM. For information, call 559-500-9966.
School field trips available on weekdays for grades K through 5. For grades 4 and 5, two themes available, Horticulture Science and California History. Registration required. For information and to schedule a field trip, call 559-500-9966 or visit the website at https://www.childrensstorybookgarden.org/fieldtrips.
Cooking with Kids, Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 AM. Free with admission (free for members).
Kings County Black History Committee New Tears Eve Party
The Kings County Black History Committee will be holding a New Years Eve party on December 31 at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium located on 435 C Street in Lemoore. Doors open at 6: 30 p.m. tickets are $65 and includes: Buffet-style dinner from 7 to 8:30 p.m., two complimentary drinks, champagne at every table, gambling money / prizes and four casino tables will be there. The event will feature DJ Stevens. For ticket information call (559) 583-6139
“Auditions for the Kings Players upcoming comedy, The Marquis Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder, written by Pat Cook and directed by Louella Moreland, will be held on January 5th and 6th at the Temple Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Actors needed are 3 men and 6 women. The theatre is located at 514 Visalia Street in Hanford. Visit our website for more information at www.kingsplayers.org.”
Hanford Youth Baseball Spring 2020 online registration is open. Register online now at hanfordyouthbaseball.com or in person Wednesday January 7th, 2020 5:30-7:30 at the Office of Education 1144 W Lacey in Hanford. For more information please visit our website at hanfordyouthbaseball.com
You have free articles remaining.
Learn to Square Dance at Coe Park
Why walk when you can Square Dance. Tuesday's 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 14 and 21. There is open enrollment. Cost is $5 per person per night, minors must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Sarah Wallace at 559-358-8159
Dances presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc at the Hanford Veterans/Seniors building upstairs hall (elevator to right of stairs), at 401 N Irwin St Hanford. We have dances on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday each month. January 8 Phil Hanna, January 22 Rollin West., January 29 Phil Hanna, February 5 Bobby Seals, February 12 Rollin West, February 26 Phil Hanna, March 4 Bobby Seals, March 11 Rollin West, March 25 Phil Hanna. Doors open 6pm, dance 6:30-9:30pm. Coffee and water provided. Cost $8.00. Potluck is back and we need your help to make it a success. As in the past chicken and ice cream will be provided. For info call Fran 584-5103.
Gunsmoke radio stage re-enactment by Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. Two days only. January 11 at 7pm, and January 12 at 2pm. Tickets and information online at hmtc.ticketleap.com/gunsmoke Proceeds shared with the Kings County Historical Society. $10
Announcing HMTC Production:
A radio stage re-enactment production of Gunsmoke ’Start of a Legend.’ HMTC features Don Brakeman as director. Mr. Brakeman has over 60 years of theatrical experience and is proud to make his directorial debut with HMTC. Also featuring, multicultural actors from HMTC training program and local actors. Saturday, January 11, 7pm, Sunday, January 12, 2pm. Location: 14060 Hackett Street, Hanford, CA 93230 Tickets available on www.hmtc.ticketleap.com/Gunsmoke
General meeting for Kings County Historical Society is on January 27, 2020 at 14060 Hackett Street. A potluck dinner will start at 6 PM and program will follow at 6:45 in the historical church featuring Michael Semas presenting Tulare Lake from 1890 to 1950. We welcome community members to join us. You may join us for both the potluck and program or just the program. For more information you can email us at kchs.ca@yahoo.com or go to http://www.facebook.com/Kingscountyhistoricalsociety
Bring your pruning shears, lopers, gloves and join us January 20, 2020 for a Rose Pruning Demonstration from 11 AM to 2 PM. At the Kings County Historical Society hall 14060 Hackett Street. The public is invited to learn about pruning, sharpening tools, and rose culture. If you have questions or would like more information email us at kchs.ca@yahoo.com
BSTARS, Professor Charles Parker and Tulare-Kings Counties Mass Choir present the 30th Anniversary Gospel Concert featuring special guest renowned gospel artists Lady Tramaine Hawkins Friday, January 31 2020. The event will take place at Visalia First located at 3737 South Akers in Visalia. Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m. Tickets $30 VIP, $20 general admission and $25 dollars at the door. Tickets available online at https://visaliafirst.brushfire.com/ For more information contact: Grant Davis at (559) 967-9636.
On behalf of Msgr. John J. O' Friel's Knights of Columbus Council, The Annual “Pancake Breakfast” will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MIQ School at 884 North Lemoore Ave, Lemoore in O’Dohert Hall. Adults cost Is $8 per ticket, Children under the age of 5 eat free. Tickets available from any Knight sof Columbus member or St. Peter’s Church office. Contact Richard Lee at (559) 381-5492
"The Kings Players is pleased to announce that they will be offering two Audrey Liebold Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $500.00 each. This scholarship was established to honor one of the Kings Player's founders and greatest advocates, Audrey Liebold. Eligible students must be a graduating Kings County high school senior and intend to pursue a career and/or make a contribution in the field of the Performing Arts. All applications are due by April 1, 2020. For more information, contact your high school College and Career Counselor, or contact Kim Spicer, at kspicer53@aol.com or Debra Garske at dgarske1@comcast.net.”
Friday Night Music is held on the Second and Fourth Friday of the month at 6:00pm, doors open at 5 p.m. at the VFW Building in Lemoore. The address is 411 West D St. Senior Acoustical musicians get together and play and there is open Mic for singers. There is a pot luck, so bring your favorite dish. There is no charge. Everyone is welcome For more information call 924-6767.
BINGO Presented by Hanford Senior Citizens Inc. Players must be 18 years of age. OLD GOODWILL BUILDING 426 W LACEY BLVD Hanford We’re having fun at Bingo! Bingo is played every Monday and Friday. Monday Doors open at 10am, snacks at 11:30am and games start at 11:45am and go to 3pm. Friday doors open at 3pm, snacks at 5:30pm and games start at 6:00pm and go to 9pm. We have started a new game called ACTION BINGO. It’s already a hit! Our #1 special sold. Packs are $6.00 , lucky ball is $1.00, all specials are $1.00 a piece, horse race is $0.50 a piece, we also have pull tabs which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $250.00, we also have all plays which are $1.00 apiece and the prize is $100.00. We are doing Bonanza, $1.00 apiece. Trade in old Bonanza that you don’t care for and give us the trade in and $1.00 and we will give you back 2 Bonanzas. The game is Blackout. “Pay starts at $50.00 and increases based on sales”. SECOND MONDAY and FRIDAY of the month is Birthday Week. If your birthday is this month you receive a 6-on pack and one of each special free, after you purchase one pack. BRING A NEW PERSON AND GET A 4 ON PACK FREE WITH YOUR PURCHASE OF A $6.00 PACK. Participation is increasing. Friday Night has increased between 50 to 65 players, which therefore our payout has increased on Friday Night. Hurry come enjoy the fun! For info call Gail Soto 904-5019. Soda and water for sale. No outside drinks allowed. Hanford senior citizens provide chicken or sandwiches. Customer’s please bring snacks to share with all. GOOD PARKING AND EASY ENTRY TO BUILDING. PARKING LOT HAS EFFICIENT LIGHTING. We are looking for volunteers to work at Bingo, would you like to be a caller? We will train, very easy – help us!! Stop at Bingo and talk to Gail or call Gail at 904-5019. Tell your friends about the fun you are having at our Monday afternoon and Friday evening Bingo.
Lucky Friday Bingo
For all you bingo lovers come join us for Dime Bingo every Friday from 1: 30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (No arrivals before 1 p.m.) at View Road Apartments located at 602-9 1/4 Ave. Hanford, CA. We are directly across from New Beginnings Church. You must be over 18 to play. You may bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Our Caller is Gary Curtis
Lemoore Senior Citizens, INC. presents Wednesday Night Bingo, open to the public 18 and older. The Third Wednesday of the month is birthday night for all who have birthdays in that month. All birthday boys and girls receive a free birthday pack. The fourth Wednesday of the month is customer appreciation night. Buy one packet and get one free. Bring a new friend and get free pack. Regular 6-on packet contain 10 games and pay $125. Special include early bird, orange bonanza, double action, Winnemucca and blue. Special payouts range from $50 to $200. Regular buy-in is $6 per packet, $1 for specials, pull tabs and lucky ball. If you win bingo on the lucky ball during a regular game, you win an additional $100. Buy five bingo specials and get one free. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Pull tab games start at 6 p.m., early bird specials at 6: 30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Snack bar is available. Come out and enjoy a fun filled evening in our beautiful newly remodeled Bingo Hall at 789 S. Lemoore Avenue in Lemoore. Lunch is offered in the nutrition Hall at same location Monday through Thursday, at 11 a.m. 10 cent bingo is played after lunch on Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch is open to the public and is $3 per plate for seniors 55 and older and $5 for guests under 55. Lunches are prepared by Dan Beeler and his staff. Reservations are required. Call 924-7791 by 11 a.m. trhe day before. Facilities are available for rental. Call Brenda Martin at 967-1662 for rental information
General meeting for Kings County Historical Society is on January 27, 2020 at 14060 Hackett Street. A potluck dinner will start at 6 PM and program will follow at 6:45 in the historical church featuring Michael Semas presenting Tulare Lake from 1890 to 1950. We welcome community members to join us. You may join us for both the potluck and program or just the program. For more information you can email us at kchs.ca@yahoo.com or go to http://www.facebook.com/Kingscountyhistoricalsociety
Bring your pruning shears, lopers, gloves and join us January 20, 2020 for a Rose Pruning Demonstration from 11 AM to 2 PM. At the Kings County Historical Society hall 14060 Hackett Street. The public is invited to learn about pruning, sharpening tools, and rose culture. If you have questions or would like more information email us at kchs.ca@yahoo.com
LUNCHEONS PRESENTED BY HANFORD SENIOR CITIZENS INC. 2020 LUNCHEONS will be on Tuesdays. February 11, May 12, September 8, October 13 and December 8. Mark your calendar. AT 401 N Irwin St Hanford, upstairs hall in the Hanford Seniors/Veterans building. Elevator to right of stairs. Doors open 10am, Lunch 12 noon. Members $9.00 guests $11.00. Get tickets from Fran 584-5103, Bernice 707-4939, Gail 904-5019 or at Bingo and Dances. Good Food, door prizes, and Stimulus (4 cash winners)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.