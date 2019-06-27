Seventeenth-century pirates and modern-day gamers have one thing in common — the government wants their loot.
It may not be gold doubloons, but video game fans are aware that loot is very important and video game companies have become wealthier than Blackbeard by selling something called a loot box.
Loot boxes are randomized prize packs that players can purchase (or sometimes earn) in the game (on top of the $60 or so they’ve already plunked down for the game itself). You open up this little digital box and out pops a little virtual hat for your little virtual character to wear. Or maybe it’s a new virtual rocket launcher.
These have been the bane of gamers’ existences because serious video gamers tend to blame anything they can when a 12-year-old Lithuanian kid blows them up in “Call of Duty” eight times in a row.
Despite this, gamers also apparently can’t stop buying these virtual loot boxes with their real money, which is why they’ve become a big deal. Some people love them and others say they’re the worst thing to happen to video games since the water level in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
But, just like they did with the aforementioned pirates, the government is stepping in to separate games from the loot they have such a love-hate relationship with.
Senator Josh Hawley announced that he’s creating a bill that would outlaw these loot boxes, saying that they exploit children and comparing them to gambling.
By creating such a bill Hawley has inadvertently admitted one of two things, either A) one of his young sons racked up a huge “Fortnite” bill or Hawley himself is constantly being blown up by 12-year-old Lithuanians while playing “Call of Duty.”
Likening loot boxes to gambling is kind of silly. Firstly, when you gamble, there’s always a chance you’ll lose your bet, ending up with nothing. The only time that betting is a sure thing is when you bet against James Harden in the playoffs. With loot boxes, you always get something. Sure, it’s virtual and, sure, it may not be the ultra-rare epic prize you wanted. But you never get nothing.
If loot boxes are gambling, then so are packs of baseball cards. When I was a kid, I spent every dime I had trying to find cards of my two favorite players –Dennis Eckersley and Jose Canseco. More often than not, I ended up with Ozzie Canseco. But I still had fun. The fun is in the anticipation. The fun is in growing to love all those Chris Sabo cards you amassed while searching for Bash Brothers.
Besides, if it’s gambling to spend money on something you’re not sure you’ll like the outcome of, then seeing movies is gambling as well. And so is going on dates.
What Josh Hawley (and the gamers who approve of his proposal) apparently don’t get is that you can just not buy loot boxes. Do what the Buddhists do and just let go. Let go of the yearning for loot. And let go of your desire to beat that 12-year-old Lithuanian kid.
But most importantly, make your kids let go of your credit card before they sign into “Fortnite.”
