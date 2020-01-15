{{featured_button_text}}
Tribute to Nolan Eggert

Nolan Eggert's number was retired during a water polo match in 2015. A memorial blood drive held in his honor is scheduled for Thursday.

HANFORD — The fifth annual Nolan Eggert Blood Drive will be take place from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Frontier Elementary school on 1854 N. Mustang Drive.

The blood drive will be held at Frontier Elementary School, 1854 N. Mustang Dr. in Hanford. 

Nolan Eggert, 1999-2015, was raised in Hanford and attended area public schools. He was a happy and easygoing kid who was on the honor roll and always involved in extra-curricular activities with his family and at school. At Sierra Pacific High School, Nolan was in ASB as well as played for the Boys Polo and Golf Team.

Eggert’s family loved to travel and were able to see many exciting places. Each year they went to the Oregon coast to fish, crab, and dig for clams. Nolan also loved to lake fish and go hunting with his brother and father. The night of his accident that killed him, Nolan received over six pints of blood and after became a tissue donor to help others.

His family finds having a blood drive in his honor. The Eggert Family asks you too to consider donating in their memory of their son and brother.

 For more information, call Carmella Lamb at 559-612-7995. 
 

