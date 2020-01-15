HANFORD — The fifth annual Nolan Eggert Blood Drive will be take place from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Frontier Elementary school on 1854 N. Mustang Drive.
Nolan Eggert, 1999-2015, was raised in Hanford and attended area public schools. He was a happy and easygoing kid who was on the honor roll and always involved in extra-curricular activities with his family and at school. At Sierra Pacific High School, Nolan was in ASB as well as played for the Boys Polo and Golf Team.
Eggert’s family loved to travel and were able to see many exciting places. Each year they went to the Oregon coast to fish, crab, and dig for clams. Nolan also loved to lake fish and go hunting with his brother and father. The night of his accident that killed him, Nolan received over six pints of blood and after became a tissue donor to help others.
His family finds having a blood drive in his honor. The Eggert Family asks you too to consider donating in their memory of their son and brother.
