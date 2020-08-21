Anchors & Whiskers: 'Our job is just so unpredictable'

Recently, I had the chance to speak to Kings County Animal Services (KCAS) Director Samantha Yang to find out the ins-and-outs of what the organization does. Here's how the conversation went.
Q.) What is the main focus of animal control?
A.) Animal Control deals directly with domestic animals in the county of kings. We handle animals at large and calls for animal abuse or neglect. People in the community call us for anything animal related.
Q.) What are some programs you have that the community should know about?
A.) We have a spay and neuter program for ferals as well as pets of the community. Since COVID-19, we started a pet pantry to help feed our community’s pets due to job loss from this pandemic. We are trying to get into the schools, once they are more open, to educate the children about what we do and the dangers of bringing home animals they find.
Q.) What is the average call for service like?
A.) It really depends on the situation honestly. Every call is different. We handle anything from aggressive animals to a lost pet wandering around. Our job is just so unpredictable.
Q.) How has COVID-19 affected animal adoptions out of the shelter?
A.) We now require an appointment to visit the shelter and for adoptions. It used to be anyone could walk in and visit the animals but now it’s very different. It has helped with the stress of the animals to not have so many visitors.
Q.) What skills do your officers need to have to do their jobs effectively?
A.) We have in-depth training on animal body language, knowing how to read the animals' behavior helps to mitigate aggression. In the case of an aggressive dog, for instance, an officer will talk to them to try and gain trust, often we have a stray that’s afraid of people so it acts aggressive. We use bite poles to prevent attacks and manage the dog from a safe distance. We have trust building feed programs in place to trap strays and that has been fairly effective with the dedication our officers show.
Q.) What is a funny or unusual call you had that sticks out in memory?
A.) We had a call for service about a llama on a riverbank. It had escaped its paddock and wandered into the river bank. We caught it and returned it to its owner.
—
This conversation was brief but I learned a lot about what out animal control officers do for the community. If you see an aggressive or lost animal, do not approach it and call animal control. They are trained to handle those situations safely.
Makenzie Rankin is a military spouse and a momma of two. She loves gardening and crafting and can be found volunteering at the Children’s Storybook Garden and Museum in historic downtown Hanford every weekend. Rankin's blog can be found at www.anchorsandwhiskers.com, where she uses her voice to uplift members of the community.
