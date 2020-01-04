REEDLEY — A baby girl took her mother completely by surprise, by arriving nearly two weeks ahead of her due date. Juana of Selma was expecting her daughter on Jan. 15 but began to feel strong contractions the morning of Jan. 1.
“I had been feeling pain for several days and knew she was on the way,” said Juana. “She surprised us, but I’m happy that she’s here and healthy.”
Juana arrived at the Adventist Health Reedley Birth Center at 5:25 p.m., and at 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 2, she delivered her daughter, Natasha. She weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces, measures 19.5 inches long and is the first baby born at the hospital of the new year.
The newborn has discovered the joys of napping in her mother’s arms and the warm snuggles from her sister, 20-year-old Adamaris, and brother, 8-year-old Jordan.
“We were really excited to meet her,” said Adamaris. “I’ve been the only girl for 20 years, so I’m happy to finally have a sister.”
