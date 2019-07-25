I’m back after a week of reading by the pool and being too scared to do an escape room based on the “Saw” movies or visit a haunted museum.
Upon getting back into the swing of work, I was invited to participate again in a very important competition — the Tulare County Fair’s media butter sculpting contest.
If you’ll recall, last year, I took the second-place award for my butter sculpture at the inaugural event on kick-off day of last year’s Fair.
My prize, a very nice ribbon, has been hanging on my fridge all year as I’ve found myself intensely training, shaping my mashed potatoes and other lumpy food items into masterpieces at dinner, preparing for another shot at the gold.
OK, I haven’t been going that far, but it was very fun last year and I’m excited to do it again this year.
My butter sculpture last year was created in honor of my fellow Ohioan-turned-Californian, LeBron James. I was very proud of my melty LeButter James, even if he did kind of look like Gumby.
I’ve been brainstorming ideas for this year. Should I sculpt a new Laker sidekick for LeButter? Anthony Dairy-vis? The Cow Brow?
Or maybe I should go in a whole different direction, one that is more based on sculpting talent than puns?
Of course not! I have to stick to the game plan and craft the perfect pun if I want to win (“stick” is a pun in this case).
Have any ideas for good butter sculpture puns? Send them (or anything else, really) my way at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com.
Marshall Tucker Band to kick off Tulare County Fair
TULARE (press release) — The centennial celebration at the Tulare County Fair kicks off five days of headliner entertainment on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with the Marshall Tucker Band on the Bud Light stage.
The Marshall Tucker Band is a tried-and-true Southern band, known for its long and successful career with hits such as “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Long Hard Ride.” The band has enjoyed a long and successful history with its mix of rock, blues, jazz, country, soul and bluegrass.
The concert is free with gate admission to the Fair.
The Tulare County Fair will run Sept. 11-15, offering more than 100 free things to do, a look back at the Fair’s 100 years, five days of free entertainment for the family, educational activities for children, the annual Junior Livestock Auction on Sunday, Sept. 15, and more.
The Fair is offering discounts on tickets, carnival wristbands and front-of-the line wristbands through July 31.
Visit www.tcfair.org for information on online value days and ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.
