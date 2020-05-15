Living on Purpose: You and God are a majority

Just like the body needs fresh water every day, if we are a child of God, our spirit also needs to be refreshed with prayer and meditating on God’s promises. We hear a lot about our “new normal” but isn’t it time we made a new commitment to God and invite Him to rearrange our life for His purposes? Yes, it’s very difficult to surrender our will and allow Christ to renew and transform the way we think, but if we are ever going to get serious about our relationship with Jesus…now is the time to begin. Remember, no matter what may come, there is no need to fear for Jesus will always be with you. Deuteronomy 31:6 declares, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.” God is the giver of hope and peace, and if you will become determined to find a place where you can share your heart and tell Him honestly how you feel, The Bible promises that He will surround you with comfort and security. One of my favorite chapters is Psalm 91 and here are the first two verses. “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in Him will I trust.”