Living on Purpose: What does the cross mean to you?

Not 50 or 60 percent committed – we are to be walking in His presence every moment – we are to be “living” in the Holy of Holies with Him. How many have a passion for this type of relationship? Probably not that many which is why they call His followers a remnant. The truth is that very few really want to be committed to this extent. What makes you say that? Well, we can see that hardly anyone is this radical and we can also examine our own life and determine if we are living in this extreme spiritual level. We are able to do whatever we want and this means we can be as close to God as we desire.

However, if we are not as close to Him as we can be, something must be stopping us. What is it? It’s simply a rebellious refusal to surrender our will to Jesus? Do we actually have a passion to become sanctified and holy to the point where sin makes us nauseated? Are we in control of our life, or is our life in control of us?