Living on Purpose: The Victorious Spiritual Life

Until sin convicts and wounds our heart to the point of weeping, we have not understood the full meaning of spiritual transformation. The term lukewarm is mentioned in Revelation chapter three and the passage in context is generally talking about a person who is drifting along in a spiritually lethargic state and is convinced they are approved and acceptable in the sight of God. In verses 15-19 God declares, “I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou were cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth. Because you say, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and know not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked: I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that you might be rich; and white raiment, that you might be clothed, and that the shame of your nakedness does not appear; and anoint your eyes with eyesalve that you might see. As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent.” To say the least, this is a very sobering warning for all people who proclaim to be followers of Jesus. Deception is common and as we were saying before, this can happen when we are not constantly devoted and focused on God.