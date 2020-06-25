Living on Purpose: Surrendering our will is not an option

I was asked recently if being born again was the same thing as believing in God. I felt I needed to give a more thorough answer than just a simple yes. It might sound strange, but it’s true that Christians do believe that God is real, and yet there are others who believe in God that are not born again. I realize this seems confusing, and how can this be?

Well, the devil believes that God is real, but he does not love or serve Him. So we can see there is a big difference between just believing and being spiritually transformed and embracing Christ as the Lord of our life. There is more to Salvation than just acknowledging there is a God. It has everything to do with knowing and trusting Him, being dedicated to obeying His truth, and having a genuine personal relationship with Him.

Entering into God’s covenant of spiritual redemption is not just raising our hand when someone is asking, “who wants to escape the flames and eternal darkness?” We repent because we are broken over our sinful condition, we literally fall in love with God, and our eyes are opened to see our desperate need to be changed into a brand new creation for His glory. Our responsibility is to willingly surrender our independence and allow Jesus to sit on the throne of the heart and control our life. In short, there are only a few individuals that are willing to “go all the way” with God. Being religious is a piece of cake compared to what being His disciple really means. It’s seldom mentioned, but the only way to accomplish His will, is to let go of ours. This is not very popular because much of the Christian attention is focused on attending an organized assembly which is fine, but developing a constant awareness of His presence is far more important.