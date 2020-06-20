Living on Purpose: And I know he watches me

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was working out in the yard the other day and a tiny sparrow landed on the ground just a few feet from me. I watched as it moved its head around and then flew off with lightning speed.

I was reminded of the passage in Matthew chapter ten which states that God keeps His eye on every sparrow and how He watches us even more closely. What a comfort to know that wherever we are or what experiences we are going through, our loving Heavenly Father is attentively observing every moment of our life. There might be times when we are lonely, but there will never be a time when we are alone.

I remember years ago watching the Billy Graham crusades and Ethel Waters singing “His eye is on the sparrow.” I went back and watched it recently and it still brings tears to my eyes. The first verse of the lyrics are, “Why should I feel discouraged, why should the shadows come, why should my heart be lonely, and long for heaven and home?