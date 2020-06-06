Living on Purpose: A very present help in trouble

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are not even halfway into the year and our nation is going through a tremendous amount of stress and tribulation. As if the pandemic was not enough, we are now seeing an insurrection of hatred and violence and we still have an election ahead of us. I would imagine that most of you watch the news and to be honest, I probably absorb a little too much. Some evenings when I try to sleep, my mind is so hyped-up and distressed with worry that I end up turning and tossing.

Thank God I can ask Him to forgive me and to please flood my mind and heart with His peace and this allows me to have sweet sleep. The Holy Spirit has been given to help guide us and also to bring assurance and contentment, in fact, one of His titles is comforter. Calling on God in times of crisis whatever the situation may be, is such a blessing for our soul. Psalm 46:1 is a beautiful promise that we can embrace as a secure pillar within our spiritual foundation. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” How encouraging it is to know, that we can rest in His love and hope when we choose to live in His presence.