Life Notes: The spirit of God can change the world

'And I will pour my Spirit out on all flesh'
More than ever, do I grasp ahold of this passage. It has become the heartbeat to almost every prayer that I pray.
The gospel is full of so many promises and words from God and the fulfillment of His provisions and gifts, but there is one . . . one that my heart absolutely burns for. In the books of Matthew and Mark, there is a synoptic passage that says even though men are evil, they still give good gifts to their children, so how much more so would God give good gifts. I have always loved this passage and then, one day, I came across it again but this time in the book of Luke. Everything was about to change; my whole perspective would shift. In Luke, it says pretty much the same thing but when it comes to God, our Father, giving good gifts, Luke bypasses the word good and simply goes to the best. He says God, being a good Father, would give Holy Spirit to those who ask Him.
It’s as if He is saying…yeah, God will give you good gifts and materialistic things. He will meet your needs but let’s not look over this one thing. Let us not look over the one gift that even Jesus in the flesh said was better to have on the earth than Himself.
Too often, we Christians tend to ask the Father to meet our needs and to provide for us. I believe He absolutely enjoys doing so, but we seem to overlook the fact that what He really wants us to ask Him for is Himself. He wants to give His children His Spirit, the Holy Spirit.
I believe that we can change the world if we began to ask our God for His Spirit. Think about it, how could we not? Jesus, in the flesh, literally changed everything around Him. Not just in the time that He was here, but also for all eternity. He changed the course of history on Earth. And He did this by acquiring one thing. And it wasn’t an education; it wasn’t a good job; it wasn’t even a title or a position; but it was His Father’s Spirit.
The Bible states that, at some point, Jesus grew in favor not only with man but with God and that is when everything really started moving for Him. I believe that it was in those moments that the Spirit made a way for Him to gain influence. If we have access to the same Spirit that Jesus did, that means we have the same access to the favor He walked in.
It is for that simple reason that my heart burns passionately for Holy Spirit. I am provoked and bent on changing this world through the Love of Jesus and that love can only be displayed and demonstrated through His Spirit. At the end of it all, I want to see a generation raised up on fire for Jesus, being molded and guided with Holy Spirit living in them.
Cristian Alva is Youth Pastor at Koinonia Church. He can be reached at cristian@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!