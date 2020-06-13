Life Notes: Peace is there for the taking

Could you imagine living your life without worry? Could you imagine waking up to a life full of peace and comfort? This was a struggle for many of us before COVID-19 decided to enter the world and yet I still pose the question to you.
Could you imagine?
There are a million different things on a daily basis that can strike worry in our hearts. Many things seem as though they are sent our way to directly rob us of our peace. I don’t know if most of us could imagine what life would be with complete freedom from worry. Has this thing stolen so much from us that it has even taken our hopeful imagination? For some the answer is yes, for others its no but it’s getting close.
I want to do in this article is offer you a possible solution. I want to offer you the idea that maybe there is something that could fill our hearts, souls and lives with so much peace, that we couldn’t even make sense of it. This something is a someone. His name is Jesus. Now before you clock out and say “religion isn’t for me” or something like “the church is a bunch of hypocrites,” I need you to know I am not trying to get you to buy into a building or a “to do list” religion.
I am saying maybe it’s actually time to see if this Jesus you’ve heard about is all He is cracked up to be. There is a scripture in The Bible found in 1 Peter 5:7 that states, “Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you.” To break this down, this simply means that God knows you, God sees you, God cares about you. During this uncertain time, I want to encourage you to throw any anxiety, fear, worry or anything else on Jesus. He is here to bear our burdens. He is here to carry what we can not. Let’s fight to enjoy today.
Is the world ideal? No. Is everything perfect? No. But we have someone who offers peace in the middle of chaos, who offers comfort to the hurting and ultimately who offers salvation the the lost. Don’t let your hope sink away, don’t let worry rob you of your peace.
Don’t let the world rob you of what God has for you! Whether it’s the day-to-day grind we all go through, or the fear of COVID-19, remember that we will all get through this. We will all be stronger because of this! God cares about YOU.
