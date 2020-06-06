Life Notes: Our pasts define how we see ourselves

The dresser can’t sand itself, somebody with the capabilities has to do it. We need someone on the outside, a capable person who knows the true value of His creation regardless of what other’s might see or say. A person who can address any imperfections and love us just the way we are, all while pushing us towards our calling and greatest potential.

You see, it’s much easier to just ignore our hurt and to act as if nothing really bothers us, to just ignore the blemishes. But even though we may have the world fooled, the sad truth is that we cannot lie to ourselves. There are some things that I need healing from and many other things in which I need to forgive myself. Even though it may hurt to look at those old wounds, I know Jesus Christ will bring healing in a way only He can. Only He has the capabilities to release my guilt from things I have done, and to be honest with oneself is to be honest with Him. Not only does He have the capabilities, but also the desire to heal us from old wounds in order for us to realize our fullest potential in Him.