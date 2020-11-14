Life Notes: Not even a day should go by without Jesus

Did you know that many home improvement stores have a pretty generous plant return policy? Most of them will allow you to return dead trees or bushes if they do not survive the first year. That’s 12 months! You have 365 days to keep your baby tree alive, and if you fail, you can dig it up and take it back…IF you have the receipt. Pretty recently I put this guarantee to the test. I’m a plant person.
If you walk into my house, I have over 25 plants that I have managed to keep alive! This past spring, I planted 15 trees. I worked hard at keeping those trees alive, but I had some casualties — six to be precise. Nearly half. Let me tell you about the walk of shame back into the store with a cart full of toasted trees.
My plant lady heart wanted to die. I felt like I needed to turn in my watering can and vow to only purchase fakes from here on out! Here’s the really frustrating part: they died because I went on vacation for 5 days.
After loads of research, I learned that this particular tree requires consistent moisture to the root ball every day. If it becomes dry for even one day, it could kill the tree. The leaves will be green at first, but will eventually crisp up because the roots dried out in that single day, even if watering continued after that dry day. I am faithful with watering, and assumed my plants would be fine in my five-day absence. I didn’t realize how sensitive those roots were!
Here is my point. There are certain seasons and stages of life, when certain disciplines and behaviors have a different impact than others. During this season, when the pull for my devotion is so strong, I know I need to focus on staying centered in Christ. I want Jesus to be the most important and apparent part of who I am. I want my language, my entertainment, my jokes, my finances, my time and my giftings to all point to Jesus. I cannot afford a single day of slacking on prayer, reading the scriptures, and staying connected to my church family. Not even a day.
It may make me sound weak, or desperate, or obsessed. Maybe I am. Actually, I am! I am not strong enough to do this on my own. I can live, yes. I can work, yes. I can raise kids, yes. But can I do it the way Jesus is asking me to on my own? Not a chance. I am desperate for God to guide my steps and give me clarity in the confusion. I am obsessed with how good and present God has been during these days and how sweet my time with Him has become.
I didn’t have to dig up every tree I planted. Some trees have a different root system in those beginning stages that require fertilizer and not as much constant watering. The thing about every believer is that connection with Christ is necessary. What that means for each person may be slightly different. But, consider the following Psalm:
Blessed is the man
who walks not in the counsel of the wicked,
nor stands in the way of sinners,
nor sits in the seat of scoffers;
but his delight is in the law of the LORD,
and on his law he meditates day and night.
Psalm 1:1-2
In this age of constant connection and information, we are being “counseled” on how to think and feel about every situation. In order for our roots to thrive in Jesus, we need to be with Him day and night. Let us never miss a day!
Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com
