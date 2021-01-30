Life Notes: New year, no idols

Here's a pretty graphic set of verses from the Bible: "Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way, walk in it’. Then you will defile your idols overlaid with silver and your images covered with gold; you will throw them away like a menstrual cloth and say to them, ‘Away with you!’” - Isaiah 30:21-22 (NIV)
We could probably have done without the reference to feminine products in this translation, but I think you get the idea. Here's my paraphrase of these verses: "You will follow God's leading and see your idols (or addictions) for what they are: piles of dried clay and dirt covered in silver and gold. They are nothing! You'll throw them away as though they are the most disgusting, unclean thing possible, which they are, and say, "Go on! Get out of here! I never want to see you again!"
Why am I writing about this subject? Because how many of us have promised ourselves that we're going to have a fresh start this year? I'm not one for making a new year's resolution. But the turning of the new year does make me think about the things that I didn't get done last year and, of course, that makes me sad and frustrated. This year, I have resolved to turn away from some things in my life that have been holding me back. And I'll go ahead and call them idols in my life. In particular, and this is hard for me to admit, I have used food as an idol. It qualifies as an idol because I would turn to it instead of to God when I needed comfort, peace, love, happiness, etc.
In the verse at the beginning of this article, there is a clear description of getting rid of idols and seeing them as unclean and disgusting. In other words, once you realize their true nature, full of deception and a counterfeit of God, it's clear what needs to be done: you need to destroy the idols in your life and make sure they can never be worshipped again! You must leave Sodom and Gomorrah and not look back!
How do you turn away from the idols in your life? First of all, ask God for forgiveness. Go to Him in prayer and supplication (that means, in humility and submission) and hand over your idols. Lay them at his feet and ask Him to take them away, out of your sight! Then, take time to read the Word of God and let yourself be transformed by the renewing of your mind (Romans 12:2). Finally, when you are tempted to return to your idols, do what Jesus did: combat temptation with Scripture. When Satan tempted him in the desert to turn stones into bread when He was hungry, He immediately came back with, “…man does not live on bread alone but on every word that comes from the mouth of the LORD.” Deuteronomy 8:3b
One more note about temptation: when Jesus was tempted in the desert by Satan, He didn’t argue with him, He didn’t have a conversation…He used his strongest weapon: the Word of God. Read through Matthew chapter 4, verses 1 through 11 and meditate on it. You will learn much about the strength you can receive when you combat temptation (the devil) with God’s Word.
That's why I titled this article, "New Year, No Idols". That's my resolution for 2021 and God will honor my decision and my actions (and yours) with progress and a deep sense of contentment because we’re on the right track. Praise God!
For as I have often told you before, and now say again even with tears, many live as enemies before the cross of Christ. Their destiny is their destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is their shame. Their mind is on earthly things. But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables Him to bring everything under His control, will transform our lowly bodies, so that they will be like His glorious body. - Philippians 3:18-21 (NIV)
Paula Aiton is a member of Koinonia Church worship team in Hanford, CA and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, ‘God’s Glory Girl’, can be found at godsglorygirl.com.
