Life Notes: Motive is everything in life

I was so proud of myself when I starting doing good things and making good decisions as a new Christian. I knew that there were changes I had to make to my lifestyle in order to be a good Christian. I knew that I wanted to become a better person. So, I took those first steps. I cleaned up my behavior and my language.
Then, I thought that I ought to do certain things to be viewed as a maturing Christian. These things included attending church regularly, reading my Bible, praying, serving others, serving at church, and giving to God on a regular basis. And, over time, I took those steps.
Fast forward several years later, my pastor, during a staff training, talked to us about moving ourselves from ‘HAVE TO’ to ‘GET TO’.
It looks like this:
Have to < Ought to < Want to < Get to
That’s when things got tough inside my head. What?!? You mean it’s not enough to just do and say the right things? I actually have to have the right motives for doing them? Ridiculous! But, why? Because God cares about our heart and He knows how it can fool us. “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it? I, the Lord, search the heart and test the mind, to give every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his deeds.” -Jeremiah 17:9-10 ESV
I had walked out all the things that I thought I ‘had to’ and ‘ought to’ do as a Christian. These were good things. These things changed my life for the better. The problem was not what I was doing; it was why I was doing it.
The Bible says it like this: “All a person’s ways seem pure to them, but motives are weighed by the Lord.” -Proverbs 16:2 NIV
A motive is an underlying reason for any action. Motives can be pure and good. Motives can also be deceptive. We can easily fool ourselves that we are doing things for the benefit of others or for God, when in reality, we have selfish reasons. It doesn’t help that our culture promotes the ideals of self-satisfaction and personal (relative) truth.
Our goals, satisfactions, and desires are not all inherently evil. Motivation becomes the issue when we are not honest with ourselves. When the things we are doing is based on outward appearances rather than from our heart, we are being deceitful. You see, my motives were all mixed up. My motives were not to please God, but to please myself and others.
I try to do things in ministry, and in life, not because I am supposed to or how it looks to others, but because I want to do it for God.
When I put those two concepts together: motives of the heart + have to, ought to, want to, get to, I begin seeking the Lord to get on track.
It’s an ongoing process. I’m not sure I’ll ever get it completely right, this side of Heaven. Who actually says, “I really want to pick up trash in this alley” or “I really want to stop what I’m going and have this reaaaallly long conversation with this elderly person” or “I get to change this dirty diaper”? No one. However, if our motive is to love others because God loves them, it changes the dialogue within our minds. If we are thankful for God-given strong bodies, good health and material wealth, we use these things to thank Him. Sometimes, it means I have to say in my head as I change the toilet paper roll in my kids’ bathroom for the millionth time, “I’m doing this for you, Lord.” Like I said, it’s an ongoing process.
My motives are not always pure of heart. I must constantly redirect my thoughts and apologize to God when I get it wrong. I do, however, know the direction I want to keep moving. I want to allow God to control every part of me and to continue to please my Audience of One.
Sylvia Gaston is Family Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!