Life Notes: Live your truth or follow your heart?

“Follow your heart.”
“Live your truth.”
“_____ is life.”
These expressions might sound and feel good, but there is an issue with these kinds of sentiments in our culture right now. It seems we are constantly being encouraged to look to ourselves and the world around us for our foundation, our purpose, and our fulfillment. And I’ve got some bad news: you will not find those things in yourself or in the world. You will find imitations of those things; counterfeits that cost you something, don’t quite satisfy, and don’t last. But I’ve also got some good news…keep reading.
“Follow your heart” is really just a poetic way of saying you should base your decisions on your feelings and emotions. When you say it that way, it starts to become pretty obvious how foolish it is. Jeremiah 17:9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” Did you even need a prophet to tell you that? Your heart will always just tell you to do what feels best to you right now. Your heart is a child. And guess what? Your mind isn’t any better. Because no matter how logical and objective you think you are, every thought you have and every perspective you hold has been influenced by your experiences. And guess who processed those experiences and told your mind what to think of them? That’s right, your stupid heart.
What about “Live your truth?” I understand the sentiment of being authentic or “true to yourself,” which can be a good thing. But I also understand that we have created a culture in which “truth” can be anything we want to believe. And “live your truth” is often used as a rationalization for rejecting wisdom, counsel, or correction. Essentially, it’s another way of telling you to just do whatever feels good to you. Terrible advice. Just look at Proverbs 12:15 “The way of fools seems right to them, but the wise listen to advice.” Don’t live your truth, be a seeker of real truth.
“Tacos are life!” I tend to agree with this one. But only in a humorous, tongue-in-cheek way. We all know life is not actually all about tacos, or golf, or shoes, or whatever our likes and hobbies may be. We know it’s not about indulgence, though we sometimes get out of balance on this. But what about “My kids are my life.” This one seems more sensible because, of course, your children should be a high priority! And while these higher priority things should inform how we spend our time, they are not the main thing. Jesus says in John 12:25, “Anyone who loves their life will lose it, while anyone who hates their life in this world will keep it for eternal life.” Well that sounds a little drastic! But Jesus is trying to make us understand something here.
Don’t miss it. What we do in this life has eternal implications. If our lives belong to the temporary things (even the more important ones!), our lives will pass away right along with them. I love this passage from Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden”:
“But lo! men have become the tools of their tools. The man who independently plucked the fruits when he was hungry is become a farmer; and he who stood under a tree for shelter, a housekeeper. We now no longer camp as for a night, but have settled down on earth and forgotten heaven.”
Don’t let this world and all its beauty seduce you into a comfortable grave.
So if we can’t follow our hearts, how do we find our way? If our truth is subjective, what is the truth? If we’re not living for anything on earth, what is life? Here comes that good news I promised you. Jesus answers all three of these questions in John, chapter 14: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you really know me, you will know my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.’”
Jesus is the way.
Jesus is the truth.
Jesus is the life.
To know Jesus is to know all of it. And Jesus wants you to know him. Why not open your Bible and ask Jesus to make Himself known to you. And if you want to go a step further, visit a church this weekend and get connected with some people who will take the journey with you and introduce you to the Jesus they know and love. He is worth knowing!
Bryan Vickers is the Worship Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at bryan@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.
