Life Notes: Let's all be part of the solution

OK, 2020. I see you there. Surprising us each month with a new set of events to navigate. Anyone else feel less and less surprised by all of the craziness of this season?
My family and I pray together every evening and the list of things we pray for is growing longer and longer. We are praying for people who have COVID-19 or are a part of fighting COVID-19. We are praying against racism and for healing between racial groups. We are praying for political divides to not result in division in God’s house, and for who the leader of America will be for the next 4 years. We are praying for those who have lost their jobs, businesses, or savings during this season.
We are praying for those who have grown increasingly depressed or alone. We are praying for teachers, students and administrators in California’s schools who are attempting to do education in a way they possibly didn’t sign up for. We are praying for the protests happening across our country, that they would result in loving, fruitful conversations and not more destruction. We are praying for members of law enforcement, that they would be committed to serving and protecting and figure out how to do that in the current climate, all while staying mentally and physically healthy. We are praying for victims of abuse who are potentially extra vulnerable. We are praying for kids who have been separated from their families to be returned safely. We are praying…praying...and praying.
Today, I woke up with this reminder from God’s word. Matthew 5:14-16 reminds us: “14 “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
I have heard it said, by some, that the Church is part of the problem in a lot of these issues. I know that, to a certain extent, this is true. We are all subject to sin at times. But, God’s plan is to use the Church to bring light to dark places. To bring flavor when the zest of life has turned acidic. To bring solutions, given by the power of the Holy Spirit and His miraculous ways, when there seems to be no way forward.
Here are a couple of ways to bring the light:
Perspective: Do you see God working through all of the events of the day? Do you take each breath with the understanding that the breaths we take are all a gift? Do you understand how the things we do, or do not do, impact things spiritually? We are called to live with a heavenly perspective.
Perseverance and patience: We cannot allow the troubles of this world to shake us out of the fight. We are not called to do nothing until something better happens. We are builders, disciple makers, healers, and worshipers. We are not guaranteed that the good will come in our lifetime. But we are guaranteed that God wins it all. Waiting for God to move is actually a common part of His plans.
Deeper Relationships: People have always been a priority to Jesus. People need to be a priority to us as His followers. How we step out and engage with people is incredibly important. When you reach out, especially when led by the Holy Spirit, it can change things in a big way.
So, I am calling all Christians, members of my family, let’s be a part of the solution! Let’s reach out and love people. Let’s be victorious in this season and allow other people to share in those blessings. Let’s stay engaged and involved and not afraid to shift the light towards our savior. He can make a way. He wants to use us to do it. Do not give up on prayer. Faith can move a mountain and there are some mountains that need to be moved! You are a part of the solution because you represent the Savior of the world!
Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com.
