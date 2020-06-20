Life Notes: Keep jumping

I, too, am looking at my own language and source of certain fears to make sure they are appropriately placed. Jumping into this work takes a lot of bravery and emotional effort. In the love chapter, 1 Corinthians 13:7 guides how we take care of each other. It teaches us that “[love] always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” There are several other verses to look at during this season when asking HOW do we grow and process together, but for the sake of brevity, we will just look at this verse. As people, who live with faith in Jesus and love for people, we are instructed to protect, trust, hope and persevere. As we champion continued restoration, we love each other enough to protect them, trust them, hope for them, and persevere for them.