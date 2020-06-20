Life Notes: Keep jumping

A few years ago, my husband and I spent a week on vacation together in the beautiful Dominican Republic. We were able to go on an adventure-themed excursion where we climbed a mountain (it was a long trail; I am not a mountain woman!) and then jumped off various rock points into the flowing river.
It was thrilling, gorgeous, and terrifying. One by one, we would line up in the group and when ready we would jump into the water. The guides made it look easy. They had been jumping into those waters for years! As I approached the edge of the first rockface, I realized, I was not ready!
Everyone was encouraging, both behind me and those who had already jumped into the crystal-clear water below. I kept asking for more time. “Can I get a second? Ok, let me count... No, I’m not ready! Is there another way down?” The self-talk, while looking back, is actually pretty funny. In order to jump off that cliff, I needed both my own encouragement, and the backing of these near strangers to tip me from fear to bravery.
If I was alone, I can promise that I would never have jumped. During this season, the nation, and even other parts of the world, has reawakened to the need for more work in the area of racial restoration. There are many areas in our nation that need to be addressed to treat people with justice and love. I am so encouraged by the work of many to identify and rectify their own implicit biases.
I, too, am looking at my own language and source of certain fears to make sure they are appropriately placed. Jumping into this work takes a lot of bravery and emotional effort. In the love chapter, 1 Corinthians 13:7 guides how we take care of each other. It teaches us that “[love] always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” There are several other verses to look at during this season when asking HOW do we grow and process together, but for the sake of brevity, we will just look at this verse. As people, who live with faith in Jesus and love for people, we are instructed to protect, trust, hope and persevere. As we champion continued restoration, we love each other enough to protect them, trust them, hope for them, and persevere for them.
● Protect- Do we engage in conversations that ultimately grow division between groups of people? Or do we decide to elevate our speech and actions?
● Trust- Do we trust that people who have not spoken up might deserve a conversation before negative thoughts are assumed about them? Do we trust that people who look or sound different than ourselves are children of God, deserving of utmost dignity?
● Hope- Do we have a vision of what restoration would look like in our own lives? In our schools? In our justice system?
● Perseverance- Can we keep running the race towards Jesus’ kingdom here on Earth? Can we keep having loving and challenging conversations? Can we keep advocating for change for the next generation?
While on that rock jumping adventure, once I jumped the first rock, and swam to the next enclave, that same fear returned. But because of my survival of the first jump and the continued support of the people around me, I was able to make it down the mountain.
Jumping into the area of racial restoration will require your bravery, your work, and the love of people around you. I am praying that we keep loving each other through it all. If we lose the tone of love, we may not have the courage to make a second jump.
Candace Cortez is the Executive Pastor Koinonia Church.
