Life Notes: In the midst of the chaos...

We are in the midst of chaos right now. Schools, churches, businesses, jobs, politics…literally every aspect of our lives seems to have been upended and redesigned without our control or consent. There are many opinions on all sides. The news media cannot be trusted. Social media is bursting with frustration, false information, and conspiracy theories. Even among our closest friends we are finding out that we don’t have as much in common as we thought. We are going through some very dark days.
So, what do we do with the anxiety, worry and frustration? Do we just bury our heads in the sand and ignore the issues? How many times have you heard someone say, “Well, we just have to pray.” Yes, we do, but why is praying a “have to” activity?
In the Gospels, Jesus regularly took himself out of the crowd in order to pray and spend time with his Father (Luke 5:16, Matthew 14:23, Mark 1:35, Mark 6:46…). He didn’t escape his ministry or hide. He just knew that, in order to keep on going, he had to recharge and refocus. That is what kept him strong in the midst of great physical and spiritual demands made on him, and also prepared him for the ultimate sacrifice: the cross. He was, in fact, God, but he was also completely human and, like us, he had his limits.
Are you acknowledging your limits? Are you recharging your heart with time spent with God? If not, I highly encourage you to take time each day and, maybe, several times a day, to just talk to God and tell him what you’re feeling and thinking about. Let him encourage you through his Word and his presence. If you have trouble taking the time for prayer, I would suggest that you try some of these apps and ideas. I use one or more of them each day:
- YouVersion Bible app – YouVersion has done an excellent job of providing the bible in dozens of translations. They have hundreds of reading plans and devotionals that will help you study God’s word and grow in your spiritual life. One reading plan I highly recommend: Dangerous Prayers by Pastor Craig Groeschel.
- Abide app – this is a wonderful app with guided prayers and reflections that help you focus during your prayer time.
- Jesus Calling app or book – by Sarah Young, this book has fast become a classic as a daily devotional written to you from Jesus.
- PrayerMate app – if you feel overwhelmed trying to pray for a huge list of people, PrayerMate will make it easier to organize and focus your thoughts and concerns for them.
These are just a few suggestions I can offer you during this chaotic time. In addition, I would like to point you back to one of the first verses I ever memorized. God used it to bring me out of deep and suicidal depression many years ago. When you obey his word instead of just reading it or listening to it, God will transform your heart and give you peace…
“And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise. Keep putting into practice all you learned and received from me – everything you heard from me and saw me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you.” ~Philippians 4:8-9 (NLT)
Paula Aiton is a member of Koinonia Church and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, God’s Glory Girl, can be found at godsglorygirl.com.
