Life Notes: Good news in a challenging time

By all accounts the sky is falling. The economy is heading in the wrong direction. The virus is filling hospitals to capacity. The election season is as divisive and bitter as ever. Nobody knows what news source is trustworthy and which is totally false. Many people are frustrated, angry, isolated, and worried.
Some have lost their jobs. Others have watched the economy take its toll on their business. Some have found themselves unable to pay their mortgage or credit cards bills. Still others have lost loved ones to the virus. And even if none of these things describe your situation, you can't help but be impacted by the rampant fear that has a stranglehold on so many.
At times like this, one of the few places we can turn to find comfort is in the pages of Scripture. Many times, we fail to recognize the great gifts the Bible holds within its pages. In it, Father God has given us a roadmap for life, a primer on relationships, and a handbook on dealing with downturns and disasters.
So, before you give up, blow up or run away, let me encourage you with six promises from the King who owns the cattle on a thousand hills, knows no lack and wrote the end of the book.
Promise #1 — to never leave...
"Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, 'Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.' Hebrews 13:5 NIV
Promise #2 — to care for you...
"And why do you worry about clothes? See how the lilies of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?" Matthew 6:28-30 NLT
Promise #3 — to provide for you...
"Don't worry and ask yourselves, 'Will we have anything to eat? Will we have anything to drink? Will we have any clothes to wear?' Only people who don't know God are always worrying about such things. Your Father in heaven knows that you need all of these. But more than anything else, put God's work first and do what he wants. Then the other things will be yours as well." Matthew 6:31-33 CEV
Promise #4 — to give you rest...
"Come to me, all of you who are tired and have heavy loads, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28 NCV
Promise #5 — to free you from fear...
"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging." Psalm 46:1-3 NIV
Promise #6 — to build your faith...
"Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing." James 1:2-4 NLT
These are just a few of the many promises that God has for His children. The pastors here in Kings County would love to encourage you with these and more. This season is different, but God hasn’t changed. Perhaps you’re finding yourself praying for the first time in a long time. Go with it! He will meet you right where you are.
Andrew Cromwell is Lead Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford. E-mail him at andrew@kchanford.com or call 559-582-1528.
