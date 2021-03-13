Life Notes: God can help us move past our worst mistakes

The worst decisions I ever made.
Was dropping out of college the worst decision I ever made? Was walking away from a high-paying and upwardly mobile career the worst decision I ever made? Was my first marriage, both of us non-Christians, the worst decision I ever made?
These questions, and many like it, are very difficult to answer. Sometimes the seemingly worst decisions we make in our lives produce beautiful, life-changing outcomes. The reason for that is comes from two of my favorite words in the Bible . . . But God….
These beautiful words appear often in the Bible, depending on which translation you read. For example, in the Kings James Version alone, the words “But God” appear more than 40 times.
These words signify a situation heading in a bad direction that God redirects for good – and for His glory. Here are a few examples:
But God remember Noah . . . (Genesis 8:1 NIV)
But God has seen my hardship . . . (Genesis 31:42 NIV)
…but God meant it for good . . . (Genesis 50:20 ESV)
But God will redeem me . . . (Psalm 49:15 NIV)
…but God remains the strength of my heart; he is mine forever. (Psalm 73:26 NLT)
But God shows His love for us . . . (Romans 5:8 ESV)
And finally, one of my favorites: But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which He loved us even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ—by grace you have been saved. (Ephesians 2:4-5 ESV)
You see, God is in the business of helping, seeking, comforting, saving, and yes, even judging. It is His wish that none, not even one, would not spend eternity with Him in heaven once this life is over. There is much to do so that everyone can know His message of love. He puts plans into action to accomplish that goal. And He can take any situation and turn it around.
Mistakes? We all make them. But God can use them for our good and for His good will.
For example, had I not been forced to drop out of school to support myself, I would not have fully utilized my God-given skills to gain valuable experience in the business and political world. Although my first marriage (before we were Christians) did not work, we had an amazing son. Our lives would not be as rich and beautiful without him in it. Finally, had I not left that extremely profitable career, I would have remained on a path focused on power and materialism. Instead, I was able to be present for my young children and subsequently re-join the workforce in ministry at this wonderful church.
We can sorrowfully dwell on the worst decisions we ever made or we can learn from them and know that despite bad decisions, God can use it all for our benefit and His glory. Do we make mistakes? Yes, but God . . .
• knows our past, present and future
• can always get us back on His path when we veer off course
• creates beauty from ashes (or our worst mistakes) – Isaiah 61:3
Sylvia Gaston is the Pastor of Connection and Development at Koinonia Church. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.
