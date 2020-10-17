Life Notes: Content in all circumstances

Several years ago, I wrote an article about contentment. Recently, the issue came to mind again. This may be God prompting me to check myself.
I honestly don’t mind conversations with others about how coronavirus is impacting their lives. I am truly interested. Sometimes it even includes things that we can laugh and joke about. I just hope that I’m not complaining more at a time when I should be contemplating more.
Contentment is defined as a state of happiness and appreciation. The antidote to discontent is thankfulness.
Discontented is a horrible way to go through life. It brings depression, stress, and ugly attitudes.
Contentment, on the other hand, brings about health and happiness. We have to want it! We have to fight for it!
The book of Philippians in the Bible contains only 4 chapters, but is powerful and chock full of wisdom for us today. Written by the apostle Paul as a letter to the church in Philippi, he writes this letter from prison because he has been arrested for preaching about Jesus. Paul was one of the biggest persecutors of Christians before he encountered Jesus. From that point on, he couldn’t stop telling people about Him – even to the point of imprisonment and ultimately, death.
Paul thanks them for their concern and their support of him. He states, “I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with humble means, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” (4:11-13)
Did you catch that? “…in whatever circumstances I am.”
When I wrote about contentment in 2017, our circumstances were much different than in 2020. So, how do I find contentment TODAY in the midst of all this?!? The Word of God is clear. It never changes. It is alive and beneficial for yesterday, today and whatever tomorrow holds. Here’s what God says is the key to contentment . . .
“Always be filled with joy in the Lord. I will say it again. Be filled with joy.” (4:4 ERV)
”Let everyone see that you are gentle and kind . . . Don’t worry about anything, but pray and ask God for everything you need, always giving thanks for what you have.And because you belong to Christ Jesus, God’s peace will stand guard over all your thoughts and feelings. His peace can do this far better than our human minds.” (4:5-7 ERV)
This is good stuff! He tells us to be filled with joy. He says it again, “Be filled with joy.” Great advice but easier said than done, right? He then goes on to tell us how to be filled with joy . . . even in 2020.
“Brothers and sisters, continue to think about what is good and worthy of praise. Think about what is true and honorable and right and pure and beautiful and respected.And do what you learned and received from me—what I told you and what you saw me do. And the God who gives peace will be with you.” (4:8-9 ERV)
It bears repeating: Contentment is a state of happiness and appreciation. The antidote to discontent is thankfulness.
Two things you can do today:
- Every time you find yourself grumbling or complaining – in your head or out loud – immediately begin thinking about what you have to be thankful for and appreciate.
- Read Philippians 4 often as a reminder of the secrets to contentment. (If you don’t have a Bible, Google it in an easy to read version.)
Peace!
Sylvia Gaston is Pastor of Connection and Development at Koinonia Church. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com
