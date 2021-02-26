Life Notes: Being in God's presence matters

Presence matters.
The concept of being present has really taken on a new form in this century. We can be present at a Board Meeting in China while we are in our underpants at home in America. How crazy of an idea would that have been 30 years ago?
Being present in this day and age is not synonymous with being in close proximity.
Some would argue that this way of living is dangerous to our social development. I don’t know if I would go as far as to say dangerous, but I would land somewhere in the camp of . . . presence without physical proximity is a cheap form of “being there.”
Long distance relationships can work, but everyone I know that has been in one all come to the same conclusion — it’s difficult and they wouldn’t recommend it.
Though I’m thankful for the ability to connect with friends across the world, we must be cautious with this idea of staying distant for too long. Who we are longs for the ability to touch, smell, and be in the presence of those we love.
We’ve all seen the distortion that the distancing of this last year brought. You know having a Facebook conversation isn’t the same as looking someone in the face and saying, “I disagree”. The ability to communicate has more to do with body language and the energy in the room than the words you are using.
I’m not trying to convince you to stand in rebellion of the stay-at-home order that has been a part of our lives this past year. I’m simply making the point that you need close proximity connection. You need a hug and the smell of someone’s bad breath too close to your face because, believe it or not, it does the soul good.
It is of the same essence that we need to be in the presence of God. This may be foreign to some but, I assure you, it is necessary for a fulfilled life.
It’s one thing to learn about God in church and to read the Bible but it’s a whole new world when you experience a powerful encounter with the One who formed you in the womb. So many people have “known” God from a distance. But, as I said before, look at the fruit of distance when it becomes THE way of communicating rather than A way.
These encounters with God cannot be manufactured just as authentic community can’t be manufactured. We can position our lives in a way that will consistently invite more of these opportunities.
I hope to give you a starting point or a reminder of how to position yourself to have a real life encounter with Father God.
Psalms 22:3 says that God is enthroned on the praises of His people. Having an encounter with God can simply start with worshiping Him. Praise is a key factor that opens the door for the tangible presence of God.
I once heard it said, “If God is enthroned on our praises, I wonder who is enthroned on our complaints.”
God’s presence cannot be controlled by the things we do and don’t do. But praise and worship are environments that are more conducive to the encounters we long for.
There is a story in Acts 16 about two men named Paul and Silas. Paul and Silas were traveling evangelists that had just been thrown in jail and beaten. Instead of standing for their rights as a Roman citizen (which they did later in the story), they began to worship God in the midst of their chains. That worship session led to a powerful encounter that changed the lives of everyone in that jail.
God’s presence matters because it has the ability to change the environment of our internals and externals. Don’t stay distanced from it for too long.
I encourage you to take some time today, put on your favorite praise and worship song, and begin to invite God’s presence into your life and see how it changes things.
Chad Fagundes is the Outreach and Men’s Pastor at Koinonia Church. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or at 559-582-1528.
