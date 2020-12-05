Life Notes: 2020 has us buggin' out

In 2012, the show “Doomsday Preppers” debuted and introduced the American mainstream to the prepping lifestyle. You’ll find preppers all over America and I’d bet there is probably at least one in your own neighborhood right now. Preppers are people who are actively preparing for the worst. If the power grid goes out, they’re ready with portable solar panels. If the city water plant fails, they’ve got water in their garage and kits to filter out even that nastiest bacteria. If anarchy breaks out, they’ve got a backpack that is ready to go at any moment so they can bug out and head for the hills.
2020 has been such a strange year that it has made us all feel insecure about the future. Maybe things aren’t going to melt down completely, but I have to be honest there have been days when I’ve wondered if I should have my own bug-out bag packed and ready to go!
What I am 100% certain of is that all of us need to think about what is in our spiritual bug out bag.
Whether the economy swings up or swings down, whether we go into another shutdown or we change tiers from purple to hot pink, you need to think more about what you have in your spiritual locker more than anything else. Because the time you take to pack your spiritual toolkit will make the difference the next time you and your family hit a bump in the road.
It’s nice to have an extra roll (or 10) of toilet paper (and most of us have made sure that we do), but even more critical is having something to offer to your teenager who is struggling with suicidal thoughts or your neighbor who just had their spouse walk out the door or your best friend who is so deep in debt that they don’t even know where to begin. The answer to all of these challenges is more spiritual than physical. And if we haven’t packed correctly, we won’t be of much value in times of crisis.
The Apostle Peter encouraged his audience to “always be prepared.” He wanted them, and he would want us today, to be ready for the questions, the needs, and the challenges that come our way. Being prepared doesn’t happen by accident; it requires time and attention.
I believe he would challenge each one of us to spend time making sure that our spiritual bags are packed so that we can be of use when the time comes.
How are your spiritual bags? Many of us are unprepared. We’re holding on by a thread. The good news is that you don’t have to stay that way!
Preparation begins with acknowledging that you need to make a change in your life. Perhaps you need to open yourself to the God of the universe and invite Him to speak to you. Perhaps you need to turn off the screens, the social media, and the noise and tune into a more heavenly channel? Packing your spiritual bags means taking care of spiritual business: saying yes to God more often than you say yes to the lower parts of your nature.
Like everything else, it all begins at the beginning. The pastors of Kings County are always available to help you pack the right things in your spiritual bags! If you need help getting started, check the series, “Preppers: Are You Ready?” at kchanford.com/preppers
Andrew Cromwell is Lead Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford. He can be reached at
andrew@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.
