Leprino Foods Company stays ‘true to its core’

LEMOORE — Leprino Foods Company has released its fourth biennial
Global Responsibility Report updating the progress in our focus areas of people, products, supply chain, environment and communities.
“Doing the right thing has been our company’s unfailing compass over the past 70 years and, consistent with our core values, we are dedicated to being a good corporate citizen and employer of choice,” said Mike Durkin, President of Leprino Foods, in a release. “We never stop working to earn and keep the confidence of our employees, our customers, and the global community.”
Highlights of the report, which covers the period from Nov. 1, 2017 through Oct. 31, 2019, include:
- Significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions
- Advanced commitment in production facilities to environmental responsibility and sustainable operations
- Reduction in freight environmental impacts and costs
- Enhanced efforts to ensure the high-quality safe products through food safety technology and a state-of-the-art genomics lab
According to Aman Das, Lemoore West Plant Manager, the plant has launched a campaign using the acronym CHEF MILK, which stands for the eight risk areas responsible for more than 90% of injuries in our industry. All supervisors at the plant receive specialized training in each of these areas and share this knowledge with others through coaching, inspections and daily communications. Through its concentration on and great execution in controlling these risks, the plant maintains a high level of safety performance.
Heidi Nunes, Lemoore East Plant Manager, said that for the second year in a row, the Lemoore East plant sponsored “Safe Kids Day,” educating kids and their families about childhood injury prevention. In the all-day event, first-graders learned about a wide range of safety topics, including hand washing, CPR, concussion awareness and poison prevention.
In the Lemoore community, treated effluent from Leprino Foods' two local facilities combined with treated effluent from the city produces a significant recycled water supply. Leprino Foods purchased a 2,200-acre farm in 2019 from a local farming family and then leased the property back to the family to utilize this recycled water to grow crops for animal feed. By purchasing the acreage, Leprino helped ensure a consistent source of water for the farm, while providing a reliable destination for beneficial use of the recycled water, which benefited the city as well.
“We still have more work to do as we strive to fulfill our GR commitments,” adds Durkin. “Our guiding principle of doing the right thing and our dedication to being responsible today while investing in the future will ensure continued progress.”
The complete report is available to view and download at https://leprinofoods.com/.
