Kings SPCA Dog of the Week

Meet Cashmere! Cashmere is a 6-year-old pit bull terrier and catahoula mix. This big sweetheart has been with us at the shelter since 2017. Cashmere was first with us as a puppy and was adopted out. Unfortunately she was later picked up as a stray but no one came to claim her so she returned to our care. This girl has been patiently waiting for a place to call home and she really deserves it. Cashmere is a huge sweetheart and is kid-friendly. She loves attention and walks well on a leash. She has been dog-selective so she would probably prefer to be the only dog in a home and if other dogs live in the home or come to visit often we do require a meet-and-greet. She has done very well with certain other dogs in our care but it all depends. We are unsure how she would do with cats.

Cashmere's adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccines and micro chip. We hope someone will open up their heart and give Cashmere a chance. We promise you will love her as much as we do.

Please call us at 559-925-1630 if you would like to come out and meet Cashmere. The Kings SPCA is located 9071 16 1/2 Ave., Lemoore. 

 Contributed, Kings SPCA

