Kings County Farm Bureau: Overcoming day-to-day fears

If I were to assign this week a theme, it would be fear. The first three days of the week, Kings County Farm Bureau staff ran around like our heads were on fire while trying to put out other fires. None of the fires were started by us, and all of them were sparked by fear.
Fear is a curious sensation in the professional world. We aren't afraid of being eaten by a predator, freezing or starving. We are fearful of failure, losing our job or missing out on a promotion. If you take a minute and evaluate those concerns, how many are real and worth the frustration? How many of them should have started the hair on fire stressful run-around they often create?
Imagine how effective we would be without fear guiding our decisions. Now hold on to your seat as I explain how, in almost every situation we face, we can reframe the possibilities. How, you ask? Time. When faced with a decision, no matter how big or small, take a beat, think about something else, then consider other possible responses to the situation. My guess is the second or third alternative may be better than your initial thought. Too often, we respond with the first idea that pops into our minds, failing to consider the thought's merit. The difference between our first and second thoughts is emotion. Emotional decisions are never as productive as thoughtful ones.
If I haven't lost you yet, let us think about time. We are all guilty of claiming not to have any spare time in our lives. I'll skip over the time spent on social media and games on our phones, but propose to you a challenge. Next time your coffee gets cold, see how many tasks you can complete while it reheats in the microwave. If you’re like me, you’ll be astonished. Checking as many things off my to-do list while my coffee is in the microwave has become a game, but I digress. The point is that it does not take that much time to minimize emotions in the decision-making process.
With a little mindfulness around decision-making, we can all make better ones, resulting in less stress and increased productivity. If that isn't enough, our slightly delayed responses will eliminate unnecessary fear from our lives.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director pf the Kings County Farm Bureau.
